ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized standard that defines a framework for how an organization should manage its information and data, as well as the policies and procedures that govern information risk management processes.

Leadway Pensure received the certification upon an extensive external audit, showcasing the thoroughness of its information and data management systems.

Expressing her delight on the certification, Mrs. Ronke Adedeji, Managing Director, Leadway Pensure, said “This is a feat we are very proud of, particularly because our customers deserve the most secure level of information and data management in accordance with industry standards and best practices. Our ability to work towards and earn the prestigious ISO 27001 is an indication that we are doing the right thing with regards to the information entrusted to us by not just our customers but also by our employees and other stakeholders.”

“Information is the oil of the twenty-first century and being able to protect it is very essential, especially in an industry like ours. It is critical to our business that we continue to support our customers’ information security needs at all times. We want them to know that not only have we embraced this standard, we are also committed to continuously improve on it,” Mrs. Adedeji enthused.

The International Organization for Standardization promotes worldwide proprietary, industrial, and commercial standards in processes, products, services, and systems. It is one of the most rigorous and most respected standards in the world. Achieving the ISO 27001 certification highlights Leadway Pensure’s relentless commitment to exceeding the industry requirements for information security.

The certification also coincides with the company’s recognition as the most admired Pension and Finance company in Africa at the recently concluded African Brands Awards where the brand carted away the Customer Care Excellence Award.

