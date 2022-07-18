Held on the 12th day of June 2022, the foremost radio and podcast live streaming platform played host to a list of star-studded African podcasters and creatives which featured discussions focused on pressing issues facing the Nigerian economy, including talent migration, PVC and generating a sustainable income.
Jollof Radio fosters collaboration amongst African Podcasters
With a focus funnelled on the youths of Nigeria, suggestions for resolving and improving the current situation faced by a large percentage of her citizens were discussed.
"When you don't know your history, it adds up to the problem"
-Michael Mayowa Sonariwo
The experiences shared by the speakers present were revealing and mind-boggling. The show was anchored by Michael Sonariwo, a content creator, event host and Co-host for the Menismspod podcast.
The Jollof Hangout supports collaborations and networking amongAfrican Podcasters with a vision to promote possible change through intimate and controversialconversations.Networking for podcasters is important because it helps build connections and support around the podcast community.
Podcasters and creatives present at the event were; Cheddar kris (She Talks Podcast), AJ Chinwendu (Colours With AJ Podcast), Flacco & Sosa (Warriors Circle Podcast), Fecko (Surviving Eko Podcast), Hauwa & Eni Ade (My Opinion Podcast), Josh (the Twenties & Stuff Podcast), Isaac Adekanye (Road to 30 Podcast), Teck-Zilla (No Shakes No Worries Podcast), Josh beat, Nonye Chidolue and Esiri.
The next edition is scheduled to happen in August 2022.
ABOUT: The Jollof Radio Media platform hosts Nigerian radio stations and various podcasts, including mixes from reputable disc jockeys.Her podcast categories span infotainment, religion, business and lifestyle.
With Jollof Radio, the problem of missing out on your favorite radio programs is remedied as you get to continue listening on the go, be it locally, or when you are outside the shores. You get to listen to all your favorite radio stations and OAPs on one app!
Website: www.jollofradio.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/jollofradiomedia
Twitter: www.twitter.com/myjollofradio
Youtube: https://youtu.be/-Z7k3S4lte4
