Jaiz Bank gets new MD.

Salisu is to replace incumbent Managing Director, Malam Hassan Usman, who is retiring same date.

Until his appointment, Salisu was the Executive Director, Business Development (North).

He is a Certified Risk Manager (CRM), Fellow, Institute of Credit Administration (FICA), and honorary senior manager, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

He started his banking career in 1992 with Inland Bank Plc as a supervisor and rose to the position of General Manager in 2009 with First Inland Bank Plc.

While in the services of the bank, he held various management positions in operations, credit administration and business development, before becoming Regional Manager, FCT, Abuja.

In 2009, he was appointed as Managing Director/CEO, Arab Gambian Islamic Bank (AGIB), a position he occupied till January, 2015.

Salisu joined Jaiz Bank in 2016 and served as the Regional Manager (South), while supervising the treasury department of the bank.