Introducing The Owlette; a fast-growing online marketplace

While in school, Olusehinde Elijah Kolawole already knew he never wanted to work in a typical 9-5 job. He took a job while at Osun State University, and the experience bored him out of his mind. It was a job that forced a routine, and he did not find it challenging.

The thrill he was looking for lay in the social media space. He found the social media space and all the development around it quite fascinating. He began to learn how to help brands grow their social media pages.

Figuring out content marketing and social media spaces was fun, and it engaged him, but he saw an opportunity. It was an opportunity to build a different type of marketplace.

“We have built a marketplace. No, you don’t get it. An actual marketplace. Online. You know how you can go to the market to get some stuff, and you look around and find it? That kind of market. Sometimes you check one stall, and when you don’t like what you see, you move to another stall.

"You might like some things but may not want to buy them. That kind of marketplace is what we recreated here. People can be hired to provide professional services too. You can find a photographer for your wedding, a web developer to design your business website, even if you are looking for a painter. You’ll find one,” the CEO says, impassioned by this new revolution.

Bringing the market online

The Owlette is an online marketplace where traders/professionals can display their goods and services for customers to make purchases and hire professionals. It is a digital market. An easy-to-navigate market.

They quickly realized that they had to go out into the markets to meet with the traders to ask them to come online. They had to go into schools to tell students they could upload their side hustles and make money from them.

Unitary teams of The Owlette went into the nooks and crannies, educating the traders on how to download the app from Playstore. They began to use it to earn more. The teams spoke to students/professionals and told them to come online!

The Owlette is easy to use

The simple design meets a system designed with ease of use at the top of the mind. You can download the app, sign up, and start selling if you are a trader. Upload your goods as an Instagram photo, and users can purchase them. When the idea for The Owlette was brewing, it was designed to cater to individuals with trading and professional side hustles. The Owlette set out to create a system that was easy to navigate, and it paid off. It is easy for customers to find the goods and services they are looking for.

It supports the physical market

The Owlette cannot overrun physical markets (they will always be there). The Owlette overlays the physical markets. You can use The Owlette to make more sales while sitting at your physical store. Students can earn extra cash selling their goods and services on The Owlette. without leaving their home or hostel. The physical market can exist. The Owlette will only help you earn more with no stress.

The Owlette is safe & reduces stress

The system naturally reduces the stress for the trader. They do not have to do much to set up shop. Professionals can simply signup and begin to receive work offers for their services. It makes things safer.

Sign up & earn more

The Owlette’s proposition is simple enough. Sign up and you earn more.

Savvy business owners/professionals grabbed the offer with both hands. They are getting on this online market, selling more and earning more.

Elijah is very passionate about the youth. He believes that The Owlette can give the youth another avenue to earn from their trade and skills. The UX design of the app was created with the youth in mind. It had to be cool and fun to navigate. Students responded positively.

“They are doing so much with it,” laughed a member of The Owlette’s team. They are promoting music and selling tickets to their parties. Some are selling clothes, shoes, watches, bags. There are artisans, painters, photographers, videographers, all offering their services.

“Youth empowerment was one of our targets. We wanted to enable them to do more. Earn more,” Elijah says. People are doing more with The Owlette. They are selling more and earning more.

