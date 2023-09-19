ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

You’ll soon be paying to use X as Elon Musk plans to introduce monthly charges

Bayo Wahab

Elon Musk believes that getting users to pay for using the platform is the only way to tackle bots.

Elon Musk is set to introduce monthly fees on X. [Business Today]
Elon Musk is set to introduce monthly fees on X. [Business Today]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Musk made this known during a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, September 18, 2023.

The billionaire tech tycoon argued that the payment system was the only way to cut down on bots on the social media platform.

“We’re moving to having a small monthly payment for use of the system,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musk believes that getting users to pay for using the platform is the only way to tackle bots.

“It’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots because a bot costs a fraction of a penny — call it a tenth of a penny — but if somebody even has to pay a few dollars, some minor amount, the effective cost of bots is very high.

“And then you also have to get a new payment method every time you have a new bot,” he said.

Since Musk completed his acquisition of the platform in October 2022, he has made several modifications to the platform.

Following his acquisition of Twitter, he changed its name to X, introduced a paid premium option, cut content moderation and reinstated formerly banned accounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the X Premium costs $8 per month, which is ₦6,316 using the official exchange rate.

While the amount he would charge is yet to be announced, Musk promised to come up with a lower tier pricing for X users.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

TikTok

Here's what Teni wants written on her grave when she passes away

Here's what Teni wants written on her grave when she passes away

Police officially launch investigation into Mohbad's death

Police officially launch investigation into Mohbad's death

Facts about keeping your pubic hair: To shave or not to shave?

Facts about keeping your pubic hair: To shave or not to shave?

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in September compared to August

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in September compared to August

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

Arrest Naira Marley and Larry - Bella Shmurda calls for justice for Mohbad

Arrest Naira Marley and Larry - Bella Shmurda calls for justice for Mohbad

Pressure from IMF to tax all essential goods in Kenya seems to be getting to President Ruto

Pressure from IMF to tax all essential goods in Kenya seems to be getting to President Ruto

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio

Top 10 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio

Fuel vessels

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel prices in September compared to August

Pressure from the IMF to tax all essential goods in Kenya seems to be getting to President Ruto

Pressure from IMF to tax all essential goods in Kenya seems to be getting to President Ruto

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in September compared to August

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in September compared to August