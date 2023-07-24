ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter logo changes to X as Elon Musk replaces blue bird symbol

Bayo Wahab

Twitter's blue bird logo replaced with X. [UNILAG]
As part of a wider rebranding, the billionaire has replaced the blue bird logo with an X.

The new logo, a white X on a black background was launched in the early hours of Monday, July 24, 2023, with Yamarico posting a picture of the “X” logo projected on the company’s San Francisco headquarters.

The new logo is the latest change on Twitter since Musk bought the social media platform in October 2022 for $44bn.

Announcing the development, Yaccarino tweeted on Monday, “X is here! Let’s do this.”

Earlier, Musk had in a series of tweets on Sunday, July 23, 2023, disclosed that Twitter’s bird logo would soon be replaced.

“If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

It would be recalled that after Musk acquired the social media network last year, he said “buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.”

He has since changed the company’s name to X Corp.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
