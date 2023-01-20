UNESCO names Senegal as the true home of Jollof Rice over Ghana and Nigeria

- UNESCO has officially recognised Senegal as the origin of Jollof rice, settling a long-standing debate between West African nations Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal.
- Research shows that Jollof rice originated during the entrenchment of colonial rule in West Africa between 1860 and 1940 when French colonizers replaced existing food crops with broken rice imported from Indochina.
UNESCO has officially recognised Senegal as the origin of Jollof rice, also known as Ceebu jën in Senegal, settling a long-standing debate between West African nations Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal. The dish, which is a staple in West African cuisine, is made of rice and fish, accompanied by vegetables and sometimes tomatoes.