ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Uganda is on its way to becoming Africa’s third nuclear-powered country

Chinedu Okafor
Uganda is on its way to becoming Africa’s third nuclear-powered country
Uganda is on its way to becoming Africa’s third nuclear-powered country
  • The Ugandan government has expressed interest in optimizing its Uranium reserves by constructing East Africa’s first nuclear plant.
  • The construction of this plant would be done in collaboration with China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).
  • Once completed, depending on when, it could make Uganda the 2nd or 3rd African country with a nuclear plant, as SA has an active plant and Egypt has been developing one since 2022. 

The Ugandan government said on Thursday that it plans to generate at least 1000 megawatts (MW) from nuclear power by 2031 as part of its efforts to diversify its electricity resources and speed its energy transition, which is a critical component of its climate change response.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This information is based on a report done by the American news agency, Reuters. According to the report, the president of the country disclosed that Uganda has a rich Uranium reserve it wishes to take advantage of. He emphasized that his administration was eager to capitalize on the country’s Uranium for prospective nuclear energy development.

To this effect, Uganda inked a deal with China that stipulates that the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) would assist Uganda in developing capabilities for the peaceful use of atomic energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first nuclear facility, Buyende Nuclear Power Plant, would be constructed roughly 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Kampala, according to Energy and Mines Minister Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu in a statement.

"Preparation to evaluate the Buyende Nuclear Power Plant site is ongoing to pave the way for the first nuclear power project expected to generate 2,000 MW, with the first 1000 MW to be connected to the national grid by 2031," Ruth Nankabirwa stated.

"Uganda is making firm steps to integrate nuclear energy into the electricity generation mix to ensure energy security and provide sufficient electricity for industrialization,” she added.

In October last year, Bloomberg, another American news agency, reported that Uganda was already looking to identify potential partners for the development of East Africa’s first nuclear plant, and then determined that the project would cost an estimated $9 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Only South Africa has an active nuclear power plant, while Russia's state-owned energy business Rosatom commenced construction of Egypt's first nuclear facility last year.

Uganda has roughly 1,500 MW of installed generating capacity, but authorities say they expect the country's energy demands to rise in the coming years as oil export revenues drive an economic boom.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 African countries with the highest debt to China

10 African countries with the highest debt to China

Seun Kuti claims Lagos State belongs to the Portuguese

Seun Kuti claims Lagos State belongs to the Portuguese

Kwam 1 rejects kiss from wife in public, social media users weigh in

Kwam 1 rejects kiss from wife in public, social media users weigh in

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

Kwam 1 addresses why he didn't kiss his wife in viral video

Kwam 1 addresses why he didn't kiss his wife in viral video

Adeniyi Johnson shares the names of his bundles of joy

Adeniyi Johnson shares the names of his bundles of joy

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

BREAKING: Again, INEC suspends collation of results till Monday

BREAKING: Again, INEC suspends collation of results till Monday

Atiku wipes the floor with Tinubu in Gombe

Atiku wipes the floor with Tinubu in Gombe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Summit of forum China Africa-cooperation

10 African countries with the highest debt to China

US dollars

Kenya turns to Tanzania for dollars as the country experiences a dollar shortage

Flags fly at the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic, which is expected to get approval for an additional 900 troops to deal with growing violence

From Mauritius to South Africa: Here are the most economically free countries in Africa

Focus on Sub Saharan Africa's top 10 food imports from the USA

Powerful global corporations are causing food shortages in Africa, according to a report