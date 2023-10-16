Top 10 oldest African billionaires in 2023

These individuals have built their fortunes and contributed to the development of their countries and the African continent as a whole.
Most of these billionaires have been on this path or trajectory for decades. They have managed to stay relevant and amass wealth even before the birth of some generations that look up to them. Today, they are some of Africa’s wealthiest people, despite their advanced age, as they continue to dominate the sector in which they have built a fortune.
Their stories are a testament to the potential for success and wealth creation on the African continent, and they continue to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders.
According to Forbes Magazine, below are 10 of the African oldest billionaires.
|Rank
|Name
|Age
|Networth
|Country
|Industry
|
1.
|
Othman Benjelloun
|
92
|
$1.3 Billion
|
Morocco
|
Banking and Insurance
|
2.
|
Christoffel Wiese
|
82
|
$1.1 Billion
|
South Africa
|
Retail
|
3.
|
Issad Rebrab
|
79
|
$4.6 Billion
|
Algeria
|
Food
|
4.
|
Youssef Mansour
|
79
|
$1.5 Billion
|
Egypt
|
Diversified
|
5.
|
Nicky Oppenheimer
|
78
|
$8.4 Billion
|
South Africa
|
Diamonds
|
6.
|
Mohamed Mansour
|
75
|
$3.6 Billion
|
Egypt
|
Diversified
|
7.
|
Michiel Le Roux
|
74
|
$1 Billion
|
South Africa
|
Banking
|
8.
|
Johann Rupert
|
73
|
$8.9 Billion
|
South Africa
|
Luxury goods
|
9.
|
Koos Bekker
|
70
|
$2.3 B
|
South Africa
|
Media and Investments
|
10.
|
Mike Adenuga
|
70
|
$3.4 B
|
Nigeria
|
Telecom and Oil