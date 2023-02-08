ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Top 10 of the least corrupt African countries heading into 2023

Chinedu Okafor
Seychelles
Seychelles
  • Business Insider presents 10 of the least corrupt African countries heading into 2023.
  • This list is courtesy of Transparency International's latest update on its Corruption Perception Index. 
  • Based on the methodology employed, the higher the index the lower the corruption level. 

The issue of corruption has always been a significant concern in many countries around the world. It can take many forms, from bribery and embezzlement to influence peddling and misappropriation of funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In an effort to measure and track the prevalence of corruption around the world, Transparency International, a global movement working in over 100 countries to end the injustice of corruption, developed the Corruption Perceptions Index(CPI).

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories worldwide by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, scoring on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

According to the organization, the final CPI results for 2022 demonstrate how corruption undermines Sub-Saharan Africa's interconnected routes to democracy, security, and prosperity, especially in times of world crisis. A higher cost of living and the COVID-19 epidemic have a negative impact on the region's ability to recover. The effects of economic, ecological, and healthcare concerns need significant financial resources, which cannot be lost to corruption.

While Africa struggles with corruption, some African countries performed well on the CPI owing to a robust democratic system in which their legislative and policy frameworks continuously undergo improvement. In these countries, there are also very determined efforts to implement several measures to increase transparency in government and business transactions.

The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) aggregates data from a number of different sources that provide perceptions

of businesspeople and country experts of the level of corruption in the public sector. Transparency International takes the following steps to calculate the CPI: select data sources, standardize data sources to a scale of 0-100, calculate the average, and finally report the measure of uncertainty. Under these elements are very elaborate measures the organization uses to quantify corruption, which is extensively illustrated in the report.

Below are 10 African countries which scored the highest on the Transparency International, Corruption Perception Index.

Top 10 of the least corrupt African countries heading into 2023
Top 10 of the least corrupt African countries heading into 2023 curated content
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kate Henshaw and Chidi Mokeme share kiss... stir reactions from many

Kate Henshaw and Chidi Mokeme share kiss... stir reactions from many

'BBTitans': 2 housemates break one of Big Brother's greatest rules

'BBTitans': 2 housemates break one of Big Brother's greatest rules

Is Tems really the first Nigerian woman to win a Grammy?

Is Tems really the first Nigerian woman to win a Grammy?

How Bola Tinubu made his money

How Bola Tinubu made his money

Tems wins, Burna Boy loses at 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Winners List]

Tems wins, Burna Boy loses at 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Winners List]

Stears poll predicts next president is Peter Obi

Stears poll predicts next president is Peter Obi

5 supplements that make the vagina smell and taste better

5 supplements that make the vagina smell and taste better

Osun: Adeleke breaks silence, reveals next move after sack

Osun: Adeleke breaks silence, reveals next move after sack

4 sexual fantasies women often have

4 sexual fantasies women often have

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elsa Majimbo Forbes cover

Meet Africa’s Elsa Majimbo the youngest person on Forbes

Universitat Cape Town

Top 10 universities in Africa based on levels of education, employability, faculty, and research

Top 5 African Cities for Food Lovers in 2023 (Source: Best Ever Food Review Show/YouTube)

Top 5 African cities food lovers must visit in 2023

Soweto Gospel Choir

Top 5 most culturally influential African countries in the world