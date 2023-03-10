ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Top 10 most powerful countries in Africa 2023

Chinedu Okafor
Africa Globe
Africa Globe
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 most powerful countries in Africa in 2023.
  • This list is based on a report from the Global Soft Power Index.
  • 121 countries made the entire list. 

When we talk about powerful countries, we are usually referring to those with strong economic, military, and political influence on a global scale. These countries often hold a significant amount of power in shaping the international system and have a major impact on the world stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Several countries can be considered powerful in different ways, and their power can be measured in different ways as well. In this regard, Africa is no exception.

Africa is a continent that continues to experience rapid development, with several countries emerging as powerful players in the region and on the world stage. These nations have made significant strides in economic, political, and social development, leading to their rise as influential and powerful countries in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Global Soft Power Index, a data insight organization collated a list of the most powerful countries in the world. This list contains a total of 121 countries and was determined based on 11 matrices and a survey that had over 100,000 respondents in over 102 markets.

According to the organization, “the Global Soft Power Index incorporates a broad range of measures, which in combination provide a balanced and holistic assessment of nations’ presence, reputation, and impact on the world stage. These include:

  • Familiarity: national brands that people know, and have mental availability of, have greater soft power.
  • Reputation: is this country deemed to have a strong and positive reputation globally?
  • Influence: the degree to which a nation is seen to have influence in the respondent’s country as well as on the world stage Performance on the core 8 Soft Power Pillars (Business & Trade, Governance, International Relations, Culture & Heritage, Media & Communication, Education & Science, People & Values, Sustainable Future).”

Below is the list of the most powerful African countries in the world:

ADVERTISEMENT
Rank Country Score Global Rank Points dropped/gained since 2022
1. Egypt 43.0 38th -7
2. South Africa 42.5 40th -6
3. Morocco 39.2 55th -9
4. Mauritius 38.0 67th +4
5. Seychelles 36.9 74th +16
6. Tunisia 36.4 83rd -7
7. Rwanda 36.2 85th -11
8. Algeria 36.0 86th -11
9. Ivory Coast 35.9 87th +9
10. Ghana 35.5 92nd -6
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Seun Kuti claims Lagos State belongs to the Portuguese

Seun Kuti claims Lagos State belongs to the Portuguese

Adeniyi Johnson shares the names of his bundles of joy

Adeniyi Johnson shares the names of his bundles of joy

International Women's Day: Tiwa Savage attends reception at the Buckingham Palace

International Women's Day: Tiwa Savage attends reception at the Buckingham Palace

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

BREAKING: Again, INEC suspends collation of results till Monday

BREAKING: Again, INEC suspends collation of results till Monday

Atiku wipes the floor with Tinubu in Gombe

Atiku wipes the floor with Tinubu in Gombe

IrokoTV CEO loses N1m Peter Obi bet to APC House of Reps member

IrokoTV CEO loses N1m Peter Obi bet to APC House of Reps member

Kwam 1 addresses why he didn't kiss his wife in viral video

Kwam 1 addresses why he didn't kiss his wife in viral video

2 dead, many injured as train and govt staff bus collide in Lagos

2 dead, many injured as train and govt staff bus collide in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Summit of forum China Africa-cooperation

10 African countries with the highest debt to China

US dollars

Kenya turns to Tanzania for dollars as the country experiences a dollar shortage

Flags fly at the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic, which is expected to get approval for an additional 900 troops to deal with growing violence

From Mauritius to South Africa: Here are the most economically free countries in Africa

Olugbenga Agboola

Flutterwave founder Olugbenga Agboola buys luxurious Miami beach home for $7.1 million