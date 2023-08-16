ADVERTISEMENT
Top 10 African countries with the highest inflation rate, mid-way into 2023

Chinedu Okafor
Inflation Rate
Inflation Rate
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African countries with the highest inflation rate, mid-way into 2023 
  • This list is courtesy of Trading Economics, a data platform adept at keeping track of global inflation and interest rates of every country.
  • Zimbabwe has the highest inflation rate as well as its interest rate.

Inflation, the relentless rise in prices of goods and services over time, has been a persistent concern across several African economies, posing challenges to governments, businesses, and citizens alike. From North to South, East to West, the continent has grappled with varying degrees of inflation, impacting consumer purchasing power, economic stability, and policy decision-making. The causes, consequences, and potential solutions to high inflation rates in Africa are multifaceted and complex.

A number of African nations have experienced prolonged periods of high inflation, which erodes the real value of money and puts pressure on household budgets. Factors contributing to this challenge are diverse and often interconnected. Supply chain disruptions, currency devaluation, political instability, inadequate infrastructure, and global commodity price fluctuations are among the myriad causes of inflation in the region.

Due to the potential for increased poverty and decreased economic activity, high inflation rates can have considerable negative effects on the economy. Governments must act to lower inflation and encourage economic expansion and development.

In light of this, some African nations are now suffering from some of the problems described above. As a result, the aforementioned African countries have very high inflation rates.

Ten of these nations are listed here, along with their inflation rates. This list is provided courtesy of Trading Economics, a data platform that offers its customers precise data for 196 nations, including historical data and projections for more than 20 million economic indicators, currency rates, stock market indices, government bond yields, and commodity prices. The data below are current inflation figures dating back to July or June.

Rank Country Inflation rate
1. Zimbabwe 101%
2. Sierra Leone 44.81%
3. Ghana 43.1%
4. Egypt 36.5%
5. Ethiopia 28.8%
6. Malawi 27.3%
7. Nigeria 24.08%
8. Gambia 17.81%
9. Rwanda 17.3%
10. Angola 12.12%
