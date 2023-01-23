ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Top 10 African countries with the highest economic prospects for 2023

Chinedu Okafor
Port in Dakar Senegal
Port in Dakar Senegal
  • Business Insider present the top 10 African countries with the highest economic prospects for 2023.
  • This report is courtesy of the World Bank’s recently updated Global Economic Prospect report.
  • The list contains only Sub-Saharan African countries. 

A number of economic challenges in 2022, including a weakened external demand, high inflation rates, and tightening global financial conditions brought about a decline to the economic growth of the Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) region to 3.4%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

2022 marked a commercially turbulent year for Africa owing to domestic and international economic deterrents. Issues such as food and energy inflations were partly catalyzed by the Russia-Ukraine conflict taking place on the other side of the world.

The cost of living, food insecurity, energy scarcity and more became major crises in numerous regions across the continent, and experts seem to think that these complications may persist.

A number of global economic forecasts from world renowned economists or economic organizations has shown that the year 2023 may be marred by a global recession, a sentiment the World Bank seems to share.

An extract from the institution’s latest Global Economic Prospect report, which the World Bank notes is subject to frequent updates, reads, “growth in 2023-24 is projected to remain below long-term averages in several economies as cost-of-living increases and tighter policies continue to dent domestic demand. Subdued growth will make it difficult to reverse increases in food insecurity and poverty.”

In vastly rich countries like Angola, South Africa and Nigeria, the World Bank has projected that growth would decelerate to 2.8%, 1.4% and 2.9% respectively.

Regardless, the bank has also foreshadowed that elsewhere in the SSA region growth is estimated to strengthen to 5.0% on average in 2023-24, slightly below the June forecast, despite over 60% of countries in SSA already being in, or at high risk of debt distress.

The report further goes on to relay that Capital flows to SSA are expected to remain weak amid sharply increased credit risks, as soaring borrowing costs exacerbate debt sustainability concerns across the region.

With these nuances that both show that Africa could stay afloat despite the despondent forecasts, and maybe affected by the predicted global recession, it is evident that some countries in the region would fare better than others during the 2023 fiscal year, and according to the World Bank's report, some regions would actually experience a growth in their economy.

Save Mauritius, all the countries on this list have been projected to perform better, economically, in 2023 than they did last year.

On that note, below are the top ten SSA countries with the highest economic prospects for 2023 according to the World Bank:

10 African countries with the highest economic prospects for 2023
10 African countries with the highest economic prospects for 2023 curated content
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UNESCO names Senegal as the true home of Jollof Rice over Ghana and Nigeria

UNESCO names Senegal as the true home of Jollof Rice over Ghana and Nigeria

Here’s what Tanzania is doing to become the next big online business hub in Africa

Here’s what Tanzania is doing to become the next big online business hub in Africa

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

Here are the African countries with improved inflation rates in the new year

Here are the African countries with improved inflation rates in the new year

JUST IN: Tinubu campaign director dumps APC weeks to elections

JUST IN: Tinubu campaign director dumps APC weeks to elections

Mr Eazi breaks silence following rumored breakup with Temi Otedola

Mr Eazi breaks silence following rumored breakup with Temi Otedola

Atiku sends stern warning to Wike

Atiku sends stern warning to Wike

Man slices younger brother's throat over 'Yahoo' money in Delta

Man slices younger brother's throat over 'Yahoo' money in Delta

Kenya and Tanzania tear down 23 trade barriers hindering their commercial relationship

Kenya and Tanzania tear down 23 trade barriers hindering their commercial relationship

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jollof rice is usually served with chicken

UNESCO names Senegal as the true home of Jollof Rice over Ghana and Nigeria

Most Powerful African Passports

Top 10 African countries with the most powerful passports in the world in 2023

Libya has Africa's largest oil reserves, estimated at 48 billion barrels, but production and exports have slumped dramatically through years of crisis

Top 5 oil producing countries in Africa for December 2022

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

More good news for Ghana as G20 countries have seemingly agreed to restructure its debt