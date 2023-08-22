ADVERTISEMENT
Top 10 African countries with blazing fast mobile internet speeds

Victor Oluwole
An illustration of OneWeb satellites covering Earth in high-speed internet service.
An illustration of OneWeb satellites covering Earth in high-speed internet service.
  • South Africa experienced the biggest leap in mobile broadband speeds, reaching 52nd in global rankings.
  • Several African countries have surged in global rankings for internet speeds due to investments in network infrastructure.
  • Mobile and fixed broadband networks are expanding, increasing internet connectivity and access across the continent.

The internet has become a critical infrastructure for the economic growth and development of many African countries. With the rise of e-commerce, online education, and remote work, having fast and reliable internet connectivity has become more important than ever.

In this article, we will explore the recent report by Ookla on the African countries with the fastest mobile internet speeds and how South Africa is leading the way.

According to the Speedtest Global Index by Ookla, South Africa experienced the biggest leap in mobile broadband speeds, reaching 52nd in global rankings.

The report attributes this achievement to the country's intense investments in network infrastructure, the liberalization of the telecoms sector, and the deployment of fibre optic networks to households and businesses.

Apart from South Africa, other African countries have significantly improved their internet speeds. The report highlights the importance of investing in network infrastructure to improve internet speeds in Africa.

For instance, MTN, one of the largest telecom operators in Africa, invested over $1 billion in network expansion and secured 4G and 5G spectrum in key markets, leading to an average reduction of 22.5 per cent in data tariffs.

Additionally, the deployment of fibre optic networks to households and businesses has increased the availability of high-speed internet.

Here are the top 10 African countries with blazing fast mobile internet speeds

Global Rank Country Mobile Internet Speed (Mbps)
52 South Africa 45.06
60 Uganda 38.53
61 Mauritius 35.56
68 Morocco 33.34
82 Rwanda 27.34
91 Zimbabwe 25.57
93 Egypt 24.70
94 Senegal 24.40
95 Tunisia 24.27
97 Kenya 24.20
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

