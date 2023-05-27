The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

The IMF has identified areas of focus for Nigeria’s incoming president

Chinedu Okafor
Bola Tinubu [Twitter/@mzk11uk]
Bola Tinubu [Twitter/@mzk11uk]
  • IMF encourages Nigeria's incoming administration to diversify the nation's sources of income for economic stability. 
  • Experts emphasize the need for fiscal discipline and reduced reliance on debt to address Nigeria's escalating debt problems. 
  • BudgIT highlights the fiscal-monetary imbalance in Nigeria's economy, urging action to curb inflation and scrutinize state governors' financial practices.

The International Monetary Fund has encouraged the incoming administration led by Sen. Bola Tinubu to broaden the nation's source of income.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Ari Aisen, the resident representative for the IMF's Nigeria office, made this statement at a virtual discussion on Nigeria's debt position. He also counseled the next administration to reduce its reliance on debt to pay for expenses significantly.

Aisen contends that revenue and spending should be the main areas of focus in order to address Nigeria's debt problems. He said that the Federal Government was spending more than it was actually bringing in through taxes, which is why the debt issue had become worse.

“How do you reduce the spending needs of the government? That should be the question. It is really about fiscal discipline. People should not permanently spend beyond what they generate in revenue because it becomes unsustainable. Eventually, some people will come and ask for their money back and some will refuse to give further loans,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vahyala Kwaga, a Senior Research and Policy Analyst at the Nigerian startup BudgIT, which uses technology to deliver social advocacy, also spoke and encouraged the next administration to redress the imbalance between the fiscal and monetary authorities. Kwaga claims that a lot of money is being put into the economy and that this has an effect.

“The Ways and Means is another lump sum of money that affected the economy significantly in the sense that it compounded the problem of inflation. A lot of these monies, according to the president, were used for infrastructure projects. Some were also given to the state governors as bailouts,” he said.

Kwaga claims that a lot of money is being put into the economy and that this has an effect. "The Ways and Means is another lump sum of money that affected the economy significantly in the sense that it compounded the problem of inflation,” he said.

“A lot of these monies, according to the president, were used for infrastructure projects. Some were also given to the state governors as bailouts,” he added, urging Nigerians to focus their attention on the state governors' financial practices as well.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 richest mineral-producing countries in Africa

Top 10 richest mineral-producing countries in Africa

5 African countries which have received loans from the IMF in 2023

5 African countries which have received loans from the IMF in 2023

5 African countries where snow falls

5 African countries where snow falls

Top 10 African cities where it is most expensive to get food

Top 10 African cities where it is most expensive to get food

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Tanzania allocates massive budget for ground-breaking projects

Tanzania allocates massive budget for ground-breaking projects

Tanzania says its Sh1.4 trillion ($600 million) loss is no cause for alarm, see why

Tanzania says its Sh1.4 trillion ($600 million) loss is no cause for alarm, see why

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts

Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Adeyemo is dead

Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Adeyemo is dead

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gold mine in Johannesburg

Top 10 richest mineral-producing countries in Africa

Top 10 African cities where it is most expensive to get food

Top 10 African cities where it is most expensive to get food

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi, seen here in November 2019, has called for a warmer relationship with Israel

China and the DRC are set to sign a $6 Billion infrastructure-for-minerals agreement

Top ten highest-ranking ports in Africa

Top 10 highest-ranking ports in Africa