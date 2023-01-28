ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Tanzania joins the list of African countries to sign an oil deal in the new year

Chinedu Okafor
Oil rig
Oil rig
  • The Tanzanian government has signed a new deal with a United Arab Emirates (UAE) firm. 
  • This deal is for the construction of petroleum receiving and storage infrastructures.
  • The storage infrastructure would help deal with the long waiting time for offloading of oil products, 

The government of Tanzania very recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a United Arab Emirates (UAE) firm for the construction of petroleum receiving and storage infrastructures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This deal was brokered yesterday between the Tanzanian Ministry of Energy and representatives of the Emirates National Oil Company Group (ENOC).

During the signing, the minister for Energy, Mr January Makamba, noted that one of the major issues that would be addressed by the commissioning of this project is the long waiting time for offloading of oil products, especially on transit to other East African countries. He mentioned that shipping delay could persist more than 2 weeks, which often triggers an increase in the product’s price.

“The current Petroleum Act requires the country to have enough petrol for utilization for 15 days, but currently the storage enables us to sustain for 30 consecutive days. Much should be done to increase the country’s storage capacity,” the minister said.

The minister also made mention of how the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is affecting the energy market, and noted that now is as good a time as any to embark on such a project.

Commenting on the project, the chief executive officer of the ENOC Group, Mr Saif Humaid Al promised to work closely with the Tanzanian government to mitigate some of the challenges facing the country’s energy sector.

“The current infrastructure will help us in the estimation and negotiation processes with the government. We have the experience to carry such projects to other countries like Morocco, Djibouti, Malaysia, and Dubai,” he said.

So far in the first month of the new year, a number of oil deals have been successfully negotiated between African countries and foreign oil firms. Countries such as Algeria, Libya, and Uganda have made major strides in their oil sector based on these new deals.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tribunal sacks Adeleke as Osun Governor

Tribunal sacks Adeleke as Osun Governor

Obi makes surprise visit to Boko Haram-ravaged Southern Borno

Obi makes surprise visit to Boko Haram-ravaged Southern Borno

'Shanty Town': RMD speaks on scene with Nancy Isime, says friends want to 'touch things' like him

'Shanty Town': RMD speaks on scene with Nancy Isime, says friends want to 'touch things' like him

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Osun: Adeleke breaks silence, reveals next move after sack

Osun: Adeleke breaks silence, reveals next move after sack

The 5 funniest things Tinubu has said while campaigning for presidency

The 5 funniest things Tinubu has said while campaigning for presidency

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

'Domitilla: The Reboot' teaser invites you into the dangerous, intriguing lives of sex workers

'Domitilla: The Reboot' teaser invites you into the dangerous, intriguing lives of sex workers

Former Big Brother Naija housemates who own eateries

Former Big Brother Naija housemates who own eateries

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Port in Dakar Senegal

Top 10 African countries with the highest economic prospects for 2023

Aerial view of Tanzania

Here’s what Tanzania is doing to become the next big online business hub in Africa

Oil pipeline in East Africa

Uganda is set to join the list of major oil producing African countries

BMW plant in Egypt

BMW's plan to establish another production plant in Africa is set to create an economic boost