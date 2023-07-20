ADVERTISEMENT
Tanzania emerges as top choice for investors, backed by President Suluhu's confidence

  • Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu boasts of her country's economic prowess, attracting investors amid neighbouring instability.
  • Stability and peace are emphasised as essential factors for Tanzania's business-friendly environment.
  • Tanzania's surge in foreign investments positions the nation for growth and prosperity in East Africa.

During a recent address at a women's conference in Zanzibar, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan once again grabbed attention with her bold statements about the nation's economic strength.

Without explicitly naming the neighbouring country, President Suluhu asserted that its instability had led to a significant exodus of investors who sought refuge in Tanzania's stable economic climate.

In a now-viral video that sparked mixed reactions from neighbouring nations, President Suluhu confidently proclaimed Tanzania as a magnet for investors, witnessing an unprecedented influx of businesses that promised to reshape the nation's economy.

"The country is burning, and investors are fleeing to Tanzania," remarked President Suluhu, reinforcing her belief that peace and stability play a crucial role in attracting investors seeking secure business environments.

Her call for unity and constructive addressing of grievances took centre stage during the address. She emphasised that discord and confrontations among leaders could deter potential investors from considering the affected country, opting instead for Tanzania's welcoming investment landscape.

President Suluhu's statements echoed her earlier remarks earlier in the year when she asserted Tanzania's economic superiority within the East African Community (EAC). Confidently citing the country's robust foreign exchange reserves, she compared Tanzania's position favourably to that of its foreign counterparts grappling with economic challenges.

As President Suluhu's words continue to resonate, economic experts and leaders across the region are drawn to Tanzania's business-friendly environment. The Tanzanian President's vision for a thriving economy, bolstered by a surge in foreign investments, positions the nation for growth and prosperity in the heart of East Africa.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
