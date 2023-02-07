See the Tanzanian city project expected to provide 1000 jobs in over 200 industries

This project is one of the initiatives of the Tanzanian President, Samia Hassan Suluhu, who is on a personal crusade to increase the country’s Foreign Domestic Investment.

Once completed, Sino Tan's project will boost the nation's economy and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The project commenced in March 2022 and is set to be completed in 24 months. The expected overall investment in the Kwala Satellite City is $3 billion, or Sh6.9 trillion, and the estimated cost of the building work is around $150 million (Sh345 billion).

The project would contain various amenities, according to Group Six International deputy general manager Yi Xiaobo, whose company was hired to carry out the project. Infrastructural offices, homes, office buildings, commercial buildings, churches, mosques, police stations, gas stations, and fire assembly stations are among them.

“The industries will produce food products, pharmaceuticals, industrial materials such as shoes and clothes, cooking gas, transport materials, and steel,” he said.

According to Mr. YI, the project will provide over 100,000 individuals with indirect employment totaling over 1,000 direct jobs. He claimed that the industries will employ more than a million Tanzanians directly and indirectly upon completion.

He also claimed that the project will ease freight and container congestion at the Dar es Salaam Port and assist the nearby landlocked nations of Zambia, Malawi, Uganda, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which utilize the port for import and export of products.