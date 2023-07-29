ADVERTISEMENT
Russia's shocking promise to transform Africa sparks hope across the continent

Victor Oluwole
In a groundbreaking move, the Second Russia-Africa Summit and Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum witnessed an astonishing commitment from Russia that has sent waves of hope and optimism across the continent.

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to spearhead a transformative partnership with Africa, igniting expectations of a brighter future for the African nations.

Addressing the assembled heads of state, government representatives, and regional organisations, President Putin expressed unwavering optimism about fostering a comprehensive array of ties with African countries.

He emphasised the need to strengthen cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian domains, paving the way for a new era of collaboration.

Despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic and existing sanctions, Russia showcased remarkable resilience, registering substantial growth in trade and economic ties with Africa.

Mutual trade between Russia and the continent reached approximately 18 billion US dollars in the previous year, and in the first half of 2023 alone, it surged by nearly 35 per cent.

The key focus areas in this transformative partnership are energy, subsoil utilisation, and agriculture.

President Putin underscored the significance of research, technology, education, and culture in the collaboration between Russia and African nations.

By working together, they aim to make practical decisions that bolster trade and economic cooperation, ensure food and energy security, and develop robust national healthcare systems.

Africa's immense potential was acknowledged during the summit, with President Putin highlighting its impressive average annual GDP growth of 4-4.5 per cent over the past two decades, outpacing the global average.

As Africa's population approaches 1.5 billion, the continent's rapid growth is unparalleled. Notably, the burgeoning middle class in Africa presents a substantial demand for modern goods and services, offering exciting prospects for economic growth.

Russia's commitment to becoming a catalyst for Africa's transformation has left attendees optimistic about the continent's future. The fruitful Russia-Africa Summit held in Sochi played a pivotal role in fostering bilateral ties, which translated to the significant trade milestone achieved in 2022.

With President Putin's assurance of further increasing trade and cooperation in the near future, Africa anticipates substantial growth and prosperity.

The summit has instilled a newfound hope, as African leaders, represented by the Chairperson of the African Union and the President of Comoros, Gazali Othmani, expressed their commitment to forging equitable partnerships with all nations, especially in the economic realm.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

