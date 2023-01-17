ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto’s hustler's fund continues to garner momentum

Chinedu Okafor
President William Ruto during the Annual Kimalel Goat Auction and Cultural Fair, Baringo South Constituency in December 2022
President William Ruto during the Annual Kimalel Goat Auction and Cultural Fair, Baringo South Constituency in December 2022
  • 18 million Kenyans are registered on the Hustler’s Fund service.
  • These borrowers have so far accessed Sh14.8 billion.
  • And of these Sh14.8 billion, about 50%, Sh6.8 billion has been paid back 

The Hustler’s Fund initiated by the President of Kenya, William Ruto, has recorded some impressive numbers.

Since the fund was initiated in November 2022, Kenyans have borrowed Sh14.8 billion. This is according to the data released by data Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui.

Of this Sh14.8 billion, about 50%, Sh6.8 billion has been repaid. These borrowers have also saved Sh740 million from 25 million transactions.

According to said data, 18 million Kenyans are registered on the service, which automatically grants them access to the fund.

"We have directly touched more than 18 million Kenyans through the fund and we are happy with the progress we are making," the CS said.

Fortunately, these numbers denote some success and have prompted the loan limit increase for registered borrowers. Those who previously qualified for Sh500 now qualify for more than Sh900.

"The second product of the Hustler Fund which targets saccos, groups, startups, and chamas will be launched next month," the CS added.

Before becoming president of Kenya, William Ruto ran a campaign on the promise of focusing on the common Kenyan during his administration.

This sentimentality resonated with the country as the people clamored for a president who was directly concerned with their well-being and aspirations.

During that time, he spoke of initiatives targeting the more vulnerable people in the country, particularly those who wished to contribute economically but lacked the means.

This complication birthed one of the president’s most popular initiatives, the Hustler’s Fund, a program he initiated as soon as he entered office.

The Hustler’s Fund is a government fund that lets Kenyans borrow Money through their cell phones. Initially, the fund was given a start-up capital of Kshs 50 Billion.

Like the government notes, this fund would allow citizens the opportunity to start or boost their businesses without being crushed by predatory lenders, shylocks, and over-the-roof interest rates.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor

