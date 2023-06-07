The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Overcoming the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic the Eastern Regional Trade Fair resumes in Uganda

Chinedu Okafor
Overcoming the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic the Eastern Regional Trade Fair resumes in Uganda
Overcoming the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic the Eastern Regional Trade Fair resumes in Uganda
  • The 12th Eastern Regional Trade Fair returns after a two-year hiatus, featuring participants from across Africa and attracting 22 foreign exhibitors from Kenya, Nigeria, India, and Tanzania. 
  • The trade show aims to connect manufacturers, suppliers, and customers from various industries, providing a platform for product announcements, competition benchmarking, order creation, and valuable feedback. 
  • The event highlights local manufacturing excellence and receives support from prominent sponsors and partners, offering specialized financial services, logistics support, and business facilitation advice.

After a two-year break, the 12th Eastern Regional Trade Fair, which typically features participants from across Africa, is back. At the Mbale S.S. grounds in the Mbale District, some 100 manufacturers, distributors, merchants, and other players in the business sectors, including electricals, automotive, agricultural machinery, food and beverage, packaging, health goods, and construction, are expected to gather for this international endeavor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

22 foreign exhibitors from Kenya, Nigeria, India, and Tanzania are drawn to it as well, opening up chances for international cooperation and interchange. Over the course of a week, the event is anticipated to draw over 50,000 visitors.

The two-year break induced by the Covid-19 pandemic has come to a halt as the annual six-day event is expected to return in a huge way. The event which has drawn thousands of business folks over the years is organized by the Uganda Manufacturers Association, (UMA) and themed “Celebrating Local Manufacturing Excellence.”

The major goal of the trade show is to create a platform where manufacturers, suppliers, and customers from various industries may connect with one another on a business-to-business basis. Manufacturers may announce new products, measure themselves against competitors, and create orders at the event. Producers can also receive feedback.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trade show also seeks to support the expansion of the sector in Uganda and beyond by highlighting the best of local production.

According to the BBN Network, an independent news network, numerous sponsors and partners, including Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), Sino Industrial Park Mbale (Tian Tang group), Com Foam, Grace Textiles, M-One, and Honghai Wood, among others, are supporting the trade show. These sponsors and partners provide the exhibitors and visitors with specialized financial services, industrial park amenities, logistics and transportation services, and other value-added services.

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), and the Electricity Regulatory Authority, among others, are among the business facilitation organizations present at the trade show and offer advice on how to do business effectively.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sex is now a sport in Sweden, all you need to know about the competition

Sex is now a sport in Sweden, all you need to know about the competition

Peter Obi tenders more evidence in Presidential Election Tribunal

Peter Obi tenders more evidence in Presidential Election Tribunal

Kate Henshaw finally unveils daughter publicly

Kate Henshaw finally unveils daughter publicly

Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Adeyemo is dead

Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Adeyemo is dead

Naira marginally rises against dollar in 24 hours of Tinubu's presidency

Naira marginally rises against dollar in 24 hours of Tinubu's presidency

7 body parts you must clean every day to avoid body odour

7 body parts you must clean every day to avoid body odour

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes

'There was a point...I was seeing the stage upside down' - Hilda Baci

'There was a point...I was seeing the stage upside down' - Hilda Baci

Burna Boy thanks his sister for helping him sell out Wembley Stadium

Burna Boy thanks his sister for helping him sell out Wembley Stadium

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto speaking at the National Defence College in Karen, Nairobi on May 25, 2023

See the ambitious Sh1.4 trillion ($10 billion) project the president of Kenya is involved in

african foods face2face african

Top 10 African cities where it is cheap to get food

Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania's President, before a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tanzania to grant special status to diaspora inhabitants by the end of 2023

Africa and the EU

Europe is aiming to replace Chinese commercial connections with African ones