Nigeria’s currency hits a record high N791/$1, a week after the arrest of its Central Bank governor

After the most fascinating week for the Nigerian naira in years, the currency finished at N663 to the dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) market. The exchange rate for the local currency was N702 to the dollar on Thursday, but it dropped on Friday to N663 at the conclusion of business, representing a rise of 5.58% from the close of N702.19/$1 that was recorded in the last trading session.