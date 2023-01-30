ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Nigeria's credit woes continue as Moody's issues second downgrade in 3 months

Victor Oluwole
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)
  • Moody's downgraded Nigeria's credit rating to Caa1 from B3 due to declining fiscal and debt position.
  • Nigeria faces external pressure from declining oil production and capital outflows.
  • According to the report, a new administration after the 2023 elections may bring reform, but implementation may be lengthy due to social and institutional constraints.

Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the credit ratings of the Nigerian government due to the country's continuing fiscal and debt position decline. The long-term foreign-currency and local-currency issuer ratings, as well as the foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings, have been lowered to Caa1 from B3, and the outlook has been changed to stable. The main driver behind the rating downgrade is Moody's expectation that the Nigerian government's fiscal and debt position will continue to deteriorate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The government of Nigeria is facing a wide range of fiscal pressures and a lack of capacity to respond due to long-standing institutional weaknesses and social challenges. The risk of a negative feedback loop has intensified as the government's need for borrowing has increased while interest rates have also risen.

This has resulted in a policy trade-off between servicing debt and financing other crucial spending items. The 2023 budget plans for an even larger fiscal deficit than in 2022, while the government's funding options remain limited and reliant on central bank financing.

Moody's has also downgraded Nigeria's foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating to (P)Caa1 from (P)B3. The outlook is stable, but the implementation of reforms may be lengthy, given the country's marked social and institutional constraints. The government's aim of increasing non-oil revenue and phasing out the costly oil subsidy requires reforms that are socially, institutionally, and politically challenging. Meanwhile, funding conditions will likely remain tight as the local currency (LC) and foreign currency (FC) country ceilings have also been lowered to B2 and Caa1, respectively, from B1 and B3.

According to the report, the reason for the downgrade to Caa1 is the review of Nigeria's fiscal and external position and the government's capacity to address the ongoing deterioration, which has been deteriorating. The fiscal pressure from falling oil production, the increasingly costly oil subsidy, and rising interest rates will likely persist over the next couple of years. The oil production outlook and the securitization of past advances from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) remain uncertain. In order to achieve fiscal consolidation, the government needs to increase non-oil revenue, but the institutional capacity to design and implement a fiscal consolidation strategy remains very weak.

The government's funding options are limited, meaning it will have to borrow at higher interest rates, relying heavily on domestic debt, including continued borrowing from the CBN. The financial sector remains underdeveloped compared to many of Moody's rated sovereigns globally, with the banking sector representing the largest segment and already carrying large amounts of non-performing loans. The government's lack of access to external funding sources will add to the external pressure from depressed oil production and capital outflows, further eroding Nigeria's external profile over time.

The report highlighted that while a new administration may reinvigorate the reform impetus in Nigeria after the general elections scheduled for 25 February 2023, the implementation of reforms is likely to remain lengthy due to the country's marked social and institutional constraints. It added that the Nigerian government's weak institutional capacity and vested interests suggest that the implementation of reforms will be a lengthy process.

Nigeria's indicators measuring governance and social outcomes are particularly weak, lacking data and assessment on key policy issues. To address this, the report recommends that the Nigerian government increase non-oil revenue and phase out the costly oil subsidy. However, the institutional capacity to design and implement a fiscal consolidation strategy remains very weak, and the government will have to rely heavily on domestic debt, including continued borrowing from the Central Bank of Nigeria, as its funding options are limited.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 African countries with the highest GDP projections for 2023

Top 10 African countries with the highest GDP projections for 2023

Top 5 economies in Sub-Saharan Africa to watch out for in 2023, according to IMF

Top 5 economies in Sub-Saharan Africa to watch out for in 2023, according to IMF

Shocking IMF report reveals Angola and Ethiopia to surpass Kenya as top economies in Sub-Saharan Africa

Shocking IMF report reveals Angola and Ethiopia to surpass Kenya as top economies in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tanzania joins the list of African countries to sign an oil deal in the new year

Tanzania joins the list of African countries to sign an oil deal in the new year

Osun: Adeleke breaks silence, reveals next move after sack

Osun: Adeleke breaks silence, reveals next move after sack

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

'Shanty Town': RMD speaks on scene with Nancy Isime, says friends want to 'touch things' like him

'Shanty Town': RMD speaks on scene with Nancy Isime, says friends want to 'touch things' like him

'Domitilla: The Reboot' teaser invites you into the dangerous, intriguing lives of sex workers

'Domitilla: The Reboot' teaser invites you into the dangerous, intriguing lives of sex workers

4 things to do if you have a higher sexual drive than your partner

4 things to do if you have a higher sexual drive than your partner

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Port in Dakar Senegal

Top 10 African countries with the highest economic prospects for 2023

Tripoli, Libya

Top 10 African countries with the highest GDP projections for 2023

Top 5 economies in Sub-Saharan Africa to watch out for in 2023, according to IMF

Top 5 economies in Sub-Saharan Africa to watch out for in 2023, according to IMF

Luanda Luanda the capital of Angola and former Portuguese colony

Shocking IMF report reveals Angola and Ethiopia to surpass Kenya as top economies in Sub-Saharan Africa