Nigeria's agriculture impacted as fertilizer prices triple amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

This dramatic price surge has been a direct fallout from the war, severely affecting the nation's farming sector.

Nigeria primarily relies on imports of Muriate of Potash (MOP), a crucial ingredient for blending agricultural inputs, sourced from Russia. However, due to the web of sanctions imposed on Russia, this essential supply chain has been disrupted.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov revealed a startling statistic over the weekend: 34,000 metric tons of Russian fertilizer destined for Nigeria remain stranded at European Union (EU) ports.

Speaking to reporters during the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York, Mr. Lavrov disclosed that a staggering 260,000 metric tons of Russian fertilizers had been stranded in EU ports since 2022.

"We are prepared to provide these fertilizers to African nations at no cost. The first consignment of 20,000 tons reached Malawi after six months, and another 30,000 tons went to Kenya in three months."

He added, "We also have a stockpile of 34,000 tons earmarked for Nigeria, yet our efforts to deliver it have thus far been unsuccessful."

To put this figure into perspective, the 34,000 metric tons equate to a staggering 34 million kilograms or a remarkable 680,000 units of 50-kilogram bags of fertilizer.

Previously, in May, Mr. Lavrov had announced Russia's intention to supply fertilizer to Nigeria, following deliveries to Kenya and Malawi.

However, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which erupted in February 2022, has had far-reaching ramifications, extending beyond territorial boundaries. Global food prices and the cost of key commodities like fertilizer have surged in its wake as Russia and Ukraine together constitute approximately 30% of the world's wheat exports and roughly a fifth of global maize production.

The United States, Canada, the European Union, and other allies of Ukraine responded to Russia's invasion with a barrage of economic sanctions. These sanctions not only targeted Russia but also encouraged other nations to isolate the country.