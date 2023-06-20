Namibia receives $485,000 grant for solar electricity project to power 50,000 homes

In Windhoek, where 20% of the population lacks access to power, the "Informal Settlement Renewable Electrification and Upgrading Program" would directly assist almost 200,000 people.

The Urban and Municipal Development Fund supports national socioeconomic development and poverty reduction by assisting governments with investments in sustainable urban development for more climate-resilient, resilient, livable, and productive cities.

The emergence of informal settlements, which are marked by non-electrified areas and undeveloped economic activity and significantly impair people's quality of life, is one effect of Windhoek's fast and unchecked urbanization.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Windhoek Municipal Council sought assistance from the Fund to improve services in its underserved communities, which is a top priority in the city's Strategic Plan. The economic potential of informal settlements may be unlocked and the quality of life for the residents can be greatly enhanced by installing power in these locations.

With the creation of the document outlining the project's three primary components' feasibility and tendering, it is anticipated that it will begin this year:

The installation of 60 MW Solar PV and related batteries

The development of an overall structural plan for the rehabilitation of the informal settlements, involving a participatory process to identify and prioritize investment opportunities unlocked by electrification, e.g., water, roads and mobility, green areas, market opportunities

Institutional support to the Municipal Council of Windhoek. This will involve reviewing existing rules and regulations and legal support to accelerate its green plans and electrification goals.

It is anticipated that the availability of electricity services will have a significant socioeconomic impact, supporting the growth of small and medium-sized businesses as well as household activities, as seen in nearby electrified communities. Additionally, the use of solar energy will lessen the GHG emissions produced by burning kerosene and firewood, lessen deforestation, and improve air quality.

Mike Salawou, the director of the Infrastructure and Urban Development Department, stated "the project is strongly aligned with the African Development Bank's top five priorities, in particular, to Light up and Power Africa, Improve the quality of Life for the people, and Industrialize the continent."

ADVERTISEMENT