Meet the new governor of the Bank of Tanzania and the new permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning

Chinedu Okafor
Emmanuel Tutuba and Dr Natu El-Maamry Mwamba
Emmanuel Tutuba and Dr Natu El-Maamry Mwamba
  • The president of Tanzania just appointed a new governor of the Bank of Tanzania. 
  • He was the former permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance and planning. 
  •  Dr. Natu El-Maamry Mwamba was appointed the PS of the Ministry in his place. 

The president of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan recently appointed a new Governor of the Bank of Tanzania (BoT).

The new appointee, Emmanuel Tutuba is going to be replacing the former governor Prof Florens Luoga whose 5 year tenure just came to an end.

Prof Florens Luoga reign, is the first tenure since 1998 to last just five years, prior to that, the past two governors of the Bank had held fort for a period of ten years.

Emmanuel Tubatu’s appointment as the 8th Governor of the Central Bank is slated to take effect within the new week, and a few restructuring in the office of the governor has already begun.

Emmanuel Tutuba
Emmanuel Tutuba Google

The Bank of Tanzania as the name suggests is the Central bank of the country, which simply implies that the bank is responsible for managing monetary policies to further advance the country’s economy.

As for the governor, he is responsible for a myriad of obligations, including revising said policies and managing the day-to-day activities of the bank.

Prior to recently assuming the role of BoT governor, he was appointed the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, by the current president of the country, and even before that in 2020, the former president of the country gave him the position of the Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) for Mwanza Region.

The president of the country also appointed Dr. Natu El-Maamry Mwamba as the new permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning.

Dr Natu El-Maamry Mwamba
Dr Natu El-Maamry Mwamba Google

Like Emmanuel Tutuba, she also has an impressive career history. She has served in the capacity of lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam, before she was given a seat at the board chair of the Kilimanjaro Airport Development Company (Kadco).

Following that she became the first female member at the Board of Directors of the central Bank of Tanzania (BoT) as Deputy Governor. She is also the first woman to manage the economic and financial policies portfolio, in the office of the BoT Deputy Governor.

Chinedu Okafor

