Kenyan women are thriving in junior professional and specialist roles, according to report

- Kenyan women make up 41% of junior professional and specialist roles, surpassing the global average of 40%, according to a report by the IBM Institute for Business Value and Chief.
- While progress has been made in addressing the gender gap in the workforce, companies need to prioritise advancing women into leadership positions, as the representation of women in C-suite and board positions in Kenya remains below the global average.
- With sustained efforts and policies to promote gender equality, Kenya can continue to make significant progress in achieving gender diversity in the workplace and improve the country's economic growth and development.
According to a new report by IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) and Chief, Kenyan women are outpacing their global counterparts in junior professional and specialist roles. With women accounting for 41% of these positions, Kenya surpasses the global average of 40%, indicating that the country is making significant strides in bridging the gender gap in the workplace.