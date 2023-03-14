ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Kenyan shilling hits an all-time low

Chinedu Okafor
Kenyans can now use shilling to pay for products sold on Amazon
Kenyans can now use shilling to pay for products sold on Amazon
  • Kenyans Shillings just fell to an all-time low at 129.24 shilling per dollar. 
  • This is coming amidst the government's debt repayment, low export earnings, and the dividend-paying season for listed companies, which traditionally move billions of dollars abroad to pay foreign shareholders.
  • The shilling has dropped 13% against the dollar in total, the most in two decades, raising the cost of living as importers struggle to consolidate hard currency.

The Kenyan shilling fell to a new low against the US dollar on Monday, signaling an increase in the cost of living amid market dollar scarcity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This follows the government's debt repayment, low export earnings, and the dividend-paying season for listed companies, which traditionally move billions of dollars abroad to pay foreign shareholders.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) quoted the shilling at 129.24 per dollar yesterday, a new low from 128.59 last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Banks and forex bureaus, on the other hand, are selling the dollar at around Sh143 due to rationing, which has harmed manufacturers and importers.

As the country navigates external debt repayment obligations, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has insisted on holding on to falling forex reserves. The reserves dropped to $6.56 billion (Sh849 billion) last week, from $6.61 (Sh854.7 billion) the previous week, which is 3.67 months of import cover.

The shilling has dropped 13% against the dollar in total, the most in two decades, raising the cost of living as importers struggle to consolidate hard currency. Importers have been forced to pass on the increased import bill to consumers, resulting in high inflation.

The director of Kenya’s National Bureau of Statistics, Macdonald Obudho, stated, “the rise in inflation was largely due to increase in prices of commodities under food and non-alcoholic beverages (13.3%); housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (7.6%); and transport (12.9%) between February 2022 and February 2023.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices for commodities classified as furnishings, household equipment, and routine household maintenance increased by 8.8 percent during the period.

The shilling is expected to remain weak in the medium term, owing to persistent forex demand from importers as well as the impact of rising inflation.

According to AZA Finance, a trading solutions provider, dry weather conditions are affecting vegetable crops, driving up prices and raising the cost of living.

External debt repayment obligations are also contributing to broader forex scarcity, which has resulted in fuel shortages as importers are unable to obtain enough dollars to replenish their stocks, according to the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terry Karanja, a senior treasury associate at AZA Finance, stated, “with the lack of rain likely to impact harvests and push inflation higher, we expect the shilling to continue depreciating in the near term.”

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are the top airports in Africa according to ASQ Awards

Here are the top airports in Africa according to ASQ Awards

Botswana to end its 54-year-old partnership with a UK-based firm if Botswana continues to feel cheated

Botswana to end its 54-year-old partnership with a UK-based firm if Botswana continues to feel cheated

Tonto Dikeh weighs in on Cubana Chief Priest's alleged affair with Kenyan woman

Tonto Dikeh weighs in on Cubana Chief Priest's alleged affair with Kenyan woman

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

BREAKING: Again, INEC suspends collation of results till Monday

BREAKING: Again, INEC suspends collation of results till Monday

Atiku wipes the floor with Tinubu in Gombe

Atiku wipes the floor with Tinubu in Gombe

IrokoTV CEO loses N1m Peter Obi bet to APC House of Reps member

IrokoTV CEO loses N1m Peter Obi bet to APC House of Reps member

Top 10 most powerful countries in Africa 2023

Top 10 most powerful countries in Africa 2023

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Uganda is on its way to becoming Africa’s third nuclear-powered country

Uganda is on its way to becoming Africa’s third nuclear-powered country

Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport

Here are the top airports in Africa according to ASQ Awards

Africa Globe

Top 10 most powerful countries in Africa 2023

mouawad-botswana-diamond

Botswana to end its 54-year-old partnership with a UK-based firm if Botswana continues to feel cheated