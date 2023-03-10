ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Here are the top airports in Africa according to ASQ Awards

Victor Oluwole
Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport
Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport
  • The ASQ Awards recognise airport excellence in customer experience worldwide based on data from ASQ's renowned Departures and Arrivals Surveys.
  • The awards acknowledge airports that have consistently delivered excellence in customer service by winning multiple ASQ awards over a five-year period during the past ten years.
  • The article highlights the best airports in Africa in various categories, including customer experience, cleanliness, entertainment, and ease of travel, based on the ASQ Awards 2022.

Airports are often the first and last places we experience when we travel, and they can set the tone for our entire trip. According to data from ASQ's renowned Departures and Arrivals Surveys, ACI World's annual ASQ Awards recognise airport excellence in customer experience worldwide. In this article, we highlight the best airports in Africa based on ASQ Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The ACI World Director General's Roll of Excellence recognises airports that have consistently delivered excellence in customer service by winning multiple ASQ awards over a five-year period during the past ten years. The following airports in Africa have earned this recognition:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Aéroport International Félix Houphouët Boigny (Abidjan, Ivory Coast)
Aéroport International Félix Houphouët Boigny
Aéroport International Félix Houphouët Boigny BI Africa
  • Blaise Diagne International Airport (Diass, Senegal)
Dakar Blaise Diagne International Airport
Dakar Blaise Diagne International Airport BI Africa
ADVERTISEMENT

Cleanliness is a key element to the satisfaction of passengers, and the following airport in Africa has been recognized as the cleanest:

  • Dakar Blaise Diagne International Airport (Diass, Senegal)
Dakar Blaise Diagne International Airport
Dakar Blaise Diagne International Airport BI Africa
ADVERTISEMENT

An enjoyable airport journey is essential to reducing travel stress, and the following airport in Africa has been recognized as the most enjoyable:

  • Dakar Blaise Diagne International Airport (Diass, Senegal)
ADVERTISEMENT

Travelling through an airport can be a hassle, but the following airport in Africa has been recognized as the easiest:

  • Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport (Casablanca, Morocco)
Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport
Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport BI Africa
ADVERTISEMENT

Airport staff play an important role in ensuring a smooth travel experience, and the following airport in Africa has been recognized for having the most dedicated staff:

  • Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport (Casablanca, Morocco)

ACI World also recognizes airports with the top 20% overall satisfaction score by size and region at departure. The following airports in Africa have earned this recognition:

ADVERTISEMENT

Under 2 million passengers per year: Moi International Airport (Mombasa, Kenya)

Moi International Airport - Kenya
Moi International Airport - Kenya BI Africa

2 to 5 million passengers per year: Dakar Blaise Diagne International Airport (Diass, Senegal), & Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport (Mauritius, Mauritius)

Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport
Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport BI Africa
ADVERTISEMENT

5 to 15 million passengers per year: Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport (Casablanca, Morocco)

In conclusion, Africa has some of the best airports in the world when it comes to customer experience. Whether you're looking for a clean airport, an enjoyable airport journey, or dedicated staff, there are several airports in Africa that will meet your needs.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Seun Kuti claims Lagos State belongs to the Portuguese

Seun Kuti claims Lagos State belongs to the Portuguese

Adeniyi Johnson shares the names of his bundles of joy

Adeniyi Johnson shares the names of his bundles of joy

International Women's Day: Tiwa Savage attends reception at the Buckingham Palace

International Women's Day: Tiwa Savage attends reception at the Buckingham Palace

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

BREAKING: Again, INEC suspends collation of results till Monday

BREAKING: Again, INEC suspends collation of results till Monday

Atiku wipes the floor with Tinubu in Gombe

Atiku wipes the floor with Tinubu in Gombe

IrokoTV CEO loses N1m Peter Obi bet to APC House of Reps member

IrokoTV CEO loses N1m Peter Obi bet to APC House of Reps member

Kwam 1 addresses why he didn't kiss his wife in viral video

Kwam 1 addresses why he didn't kiss his wife in viral video

2 dead, many injured as train and govt staff bus collide in Lagos

2 dead, many injured as train and govt staff bus collide in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Summit of forum China Africa-cooperation

10 African countries with the highest debt to China

US dollars

Kenya turns to Tanzania for dollars as the country experiences a dollar shortage

Flags fly at the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic, which is expected to get approval for an additional 900 troops to deal with growing violence

From Mauritius to South Africa: Here are the most economically free countries in Africa

Olugbenga Agboola

Flutterwave founder Olugbenga Agboola buys luxurious Miami beach home for $7.1 million