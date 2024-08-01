ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana's traditional leaders urge President to act on Anti-LGBTQI bill or face God's wrath

Victor Oluwole

The Osu Traditional Council in Ghana has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to act swiftly on the signing of the controversial anti-LGBTQI bill, which has been pending for some time.

LGBTQI members
LGBTQI members
  • Osu Traditional Council urges President Akufo-Addo to act on the anti-LGBTQI bill due to concerns over divine retribution
  • Supporters of the bill plan to stage a protest on August 21, 2024, to expedite its passage
  • Signing the bill would make Ghana join 36 African countries where homosexuality is illegal
The bill, officially known as “The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021,” has been a subject of intense debate and controversy in the West African nation.

The traditional leaders cited concerns over divine retribution if the bill is not enacted, following the delays in transmitting the bill to the President for assent.

READ ALSO: Ghana's IMF assistance at risk amidst passage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill

During a courtesy call, Nuumo Gbelenfo III, the Acting President of the Osu Traditional Council, urged the president and the Chief Justice to do what is necessary to avert God's anger.

“If it were the norm that marriage was set between people of the same sex, we would have seen our president marry a man. But that is not the case. So, I am appealing to the president to ensure that the right thing is done by signing the bill into law so that Ghana does not incur the wrath of God.

"It is a filthy practice, so we are urging the president and the Chief Justice to do what is needed to avert the anger of God."

According to reports, supporters of the bill have announced plans to stage a protest on August 21, 2024, to expedite its passage and ensure its enforcement.

READ ALSO: African youths are divided on LGBTQ rights, new survey finds

The bill has also garnered support from members of both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), reflecting a broad political consensus on the issue.

The Supreme Court of Ghana is the highest judicial body in Ghana.
The Supreme Court of Ghana is the highest judicial body in Ghana. Pulse Ghana

Ghana’s anti-LGBTQI bill, officially known as “The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021,” is a 36-page document that has been in the works since 2021 when it was tabled in parliament as a private member’s bill.

The bill serves to ensure proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values; proscribe LGBTQ+ and related activities; proscribe propaganda of, advocacy for or promotion of LGBTTQQIAAP+ and related activities; provide for the protection of and support for children, persons who are victims or accused of LGBTTQQIAAP+ and related activities.

Criminalization of Same-Sex Intercourse: Individuals engaging in same-sex sexual activities face fines between 50 and 5,000 penalty units or imprisonment for 3 to 5 years, or both.

Prohibition of LGBTQI+ Advocacy: Using any medium to promote LGBTQI+ activities can result in imprisonment for 5 to 10 years.

Disbandment of LGBTQI+ Organizations: All LGBTQI+ groups, associations, clubs, and organisations are to be disbanded, with violators facing 6 to 10 years in prison.

Ban on Same-Sex Marriage: Same-sex marriages and marriages involving individuals who have undergone sex reassignment are prohibited.

Proscription of Bestiality: Sexual relations with animals are explicitly banned.

Protection of Family Values: The bill aims to promote and protect what it defines as proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values.

These provisions have sparked significant debate and controversy, both within Ghana and internationally, due to their implications for human rights and freedoms.

If the president signs the bill, Ghana will join 36 African countries where homosexuality is illegal. In some countries like Nigeria and Mauritania, homosexuality is punishable by death.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

