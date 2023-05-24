French realtors procure $17.5 million investment for a project in Rwanda

- French real estate giant Duval Group to receive a $17.5 million investment from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for a massive mixed-use building complex in Kigali, Rwanda.
- The project, with an estimated total cost of nearly $70 million, aims to create a vibrant complex featuring a shopping center, dining and entertainment district, hotel with service apartments, office and co-working spaces, and conference facilities.
- Rwanda seeks to establish itself as a prominent MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibits) center, leveraging the success of the Kigali Convention Centre and its rich tourism offerings, including the opportunity to encounter critically endangered mountain gorillas.
