Elon Musk's SpaceX seeks licence to launch Starlink broadband in Tanzania by 2023

Elon Musk.HANNIBAL HANSCHKE /Getty Images
  • The Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has confirmed that SpaceX is seeking a permit to launch satellite internet services in the country.
  • Starlink aims to launch operations in Tanzania between January and March, subject to regulatory permission.
  • Nigeria and Mozambique are the only countries to grant Starlink licenses to operate in Africa.

As Tanzania continues its plans to launch 5G services in every city of the country, global companies are beginning to show interest in the businesses related to the country's space.

According to reports, Elon Musk-owned SpaceX has applied to the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) for a licence to launch broadband-from-space services in Tanzania under its Starlink brand.

The (TCRA) will decide on the licence following the due procedure laid by the department, The Citizen reported.

TCRA Director General Jabiri Bakari confirmed to The Citizen that the Starlink Company had made an application. When asked if he was aware of the Starlink Corporation’s impending arrival, Dr Bakari replied: “Yes, I am aware that the company had made an application through a portal.

SpaceX aims to launch Starlink operations in Tanzania between January and March 2023, subject to regulatory permission. According to the company’s website, Nigeria and Mozambique are the only countries to have granted Starlink licenses to operate in Africa. This was done after obtaining regulatory permits from both nations.

Following the license approval, SpaceX will need to establish an in-country earth station and deploy its global satellite bandwidth capacity in Tanzania. With the launch of the service, both parties will share the same infrastructure in space with $99 installation kits which are available to deposit through its website.

SpaceX is the world's leading provider of launch services and is the first private company to have delivered astronauts to and from the International Space Station (ISS). It is the only company to complete all civilian crew missions to orbit.

