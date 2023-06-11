East Africa makes progress in removing trade barriers but faces new challenges

The rapid elimination of the remaining NTBs was demanded during a cabinet meeting on trade and industry held here earlier this week. Marie Chantal Nijimbere, the minister of trade, transportation, industry, and tourism for Burundi, served as the meeting's moderator.

She serves as the sectoral council's chair for trade, industry, finance, and investment in the EAC. When South Sudan joined the Community in 2016, it drew criticism for charging EAC residents traveling there a visa charge.

Traveling Rwandan and Burundian nationals seem to be more specifically targeted by the harshly criticized visa costs. Citizens of the EAC who enter South Sudan through the Juba International Airport must additionally pay a visa fee.

However, a representative of the Juba administration assured the gathering at the EAC's Arusha headquarters that the issue was being resolved. The partner states that currently require visas for EAC nationals were further instructed by the summit to do so by November 2023. They raised to worry about the fact that certain partner governments still demand visas for people of the EAC.

They emphasized the urgent removal of the regulations and said that they may prevent admission to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The EAC should give creating a borderless bloc serious consideration in order to allow the free flow of capital products and services, it was noted at the conference.