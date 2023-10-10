ADVERTISEMENT
Currencies of the top 10 largest economies in Africa ranked from best to worse

Chinedu Okafor
Lagos State Blue Rail Mass Transit [Twitter]
  • Business Insider Africa presents the currencies of the top 10 largest economies in Africa ranked from best to worse.
  • Africa has a diverse range of currencies.
  • Currency performance in Africa is a complex issue with no one-size-fits-all solution.

Africa's top 10 economies have the power to determine Africa's financial course. Their impact spreads throughout the continent, luring investors and driving regional growth.

With that said, it is a wonder how well the currencies of these giant economies are performing. Currency performance is an important indicator of a country's economic stability and prosperity. Currency performance varies greatly between countries in Africa's varied and vibrant continent.

Africa is home to a vast array of currencies, ranging from the widely recognized South African Rand to the lesser-known currencies of smaller nations. The diversity in currencies often reflects the economic diversity across the continent.

While countries like South Africa, and Morocco boast relatively stable currencies due to their larger and more sustainable economies, some other nations both big or small may struggle with currency volatility, as a result of fiscal and monetary policies, and also socie-economic and political complications.

Currency performance in Africa is a complex issue with no one-size-fits-all solution. Each nation faces unique challenges and opportunities, making it essential to adopt tailored strategies to improve currency stability.

Below are the performances of Africa’s top economies in 2023 so far. See first: African giants: The 10 largest economies on the continent.

Rank Country Currency rate/$ GDP
1. Morocco درهم 10.21 (USD/MAD) $134 Billion
2. Egypt GH¢11.73 (USD/GHS) $72.84 Billion
3. South Africa R19.35 (USD/ZAR) $406 Billion
4. Egypt E£30.78 (USD/EGP) $477 Billion
5. Ethiopia Br55.65 (USD/ETB) $127 Billion
6. Algeria دج137.31 (USD/DZD) $192 Billion
7. Kenya Ksh147.46 (USD/KES) $113 Billion
8. Nigeria ₦760 (USD/NGN) $477 Billion
9. Angola Kz828.50 (USD/AOE) $107 Billion
10. Tanzania $72.84 Billion $75.71 Billion
