The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

China shows confidence in Nigeria’s new president via business plans

Chinedu Okafor
Bola Tinubu [Twitter/@mzk11uk]
Bola Tinubu [Twitter/@mzk11uk]
  • President Xi Jinping of China commits to enhancing economic relations with Nigeria, recognizing its significance in Africa and globally. 
  • President Bola Tinubu meets with China's special envoy, Peng Qinghua, and discusses areas of cooperation and mutual benefit in trade, investment, and infrastructure development.
  • President Tinubu emphasizes Nigeria's willingness to engage in honest business and promote democratic values, while remaining non-aligned, signaling the country's commitment to economic growth, security, and regional stability.

The president of China, Xi Jinping, has promised to strengthen economic ties with Nigeria, citing Nigeria's significance to both Africa and the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

President Bola Tinubu met with Peng Qinghua, the People's Republic of China's special envoy and vice chairwoman of the standing committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), on Wednesday at the State House in Abuja, as seen in a report by The Cable Nigeria, a Nigerian news publication.

Zhang Yi, a minister-counselor, and Cui Jinachun, the nation's ambassador to Nigeria, were part of the Chinese group.

He said that Chinese businesses were succeeding in Nigeria in the fields of free trade zones, hydropower, and highways. The Chinese ambassador praised Tinubu's strategy for taking Nigeria into a new age of economic growth and prosperity but noted areas in which Nigeria could gain from China.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the president to also improve the climate for investment as he urged the two nations to exchange ideas and synchronize their goals.

In response, Tinubu stated that Nigeria was open to trade and cooperative partnerships and would do business with any nation willing to do so. He said that his government will try to encourage business accessibility.

“We need accelerated growth and we are ready to do business honestly with those ready to do business with us,” Tinubu was quoted as saying.

“We will continue to work to promote democracy in the West African sub-region. I’m a product of democracy and shall work day and night to advance democracy. We will fight terrorism and all forms of criminality. We can learn from each other, but we will remain non-aligned,” the president added.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Nigerian actor Hawwal Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Nigerian actor Hawwal Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

10 African countries with the lowest digital quality of life index

10 African countries with the lowest digital quality of life index

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

Nigerians express concern over immediate implementation of subsidy removal

Nigerians express concern over immediate implementation of subsidy removal

Ghana may lose control of its resources to China if it defaults on its debt

Ghana may lose control of its resources to China if it defaults on its debt

Top 10 richest mineral-producing countries in Africa

Top 10 richest mineral-producing countries in Africa

Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Adeyemo is dead

Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Adeyemo is dead

Naira marginally rises against dollar in 24 hours of Tinubu's presidency

Naira marginally rises against dollar in 24 hours of Tinubu's presidency

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gold mine in Johannesburg

Top 10 richest mineral-producing countries in Africa

Africa’s richest woman Isabel Dos Santos finds herself deep in another financial scandal

Africa’s richest woman Isabel Dos Santos finds herself deep in another financial scandal

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen ahead of the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington

5 African countries which have received loans from the IMF in 2023

social media apps facebookk whatsapp instagram

Top 10 African countries with internet freedom