African countries with the highest Quality of Life

The level of happiness people feel is incentive enough for them to work towards protecting and even elevating said prosperity, while simultaneously disclosing that their economic principles and functions are nothing short of effective.

In simpler terms, when a country is used to a conducive standard of life, they tend to work harder to sustain it, and this hard work reflects positively on the economy. This is why many of the world’s most successful nations typically go to extreme lengths to protect their way of life.

Unfortunately, Africa has barely been in this mix. Throughout the continent’s young history, Africans have had to endure some of the world’s harshest living conditions. However, in recent times the continent has become privy to a better way of life, and most nations on the continent have been working tirelessly to realize a desirable future.

Luckily, this hard work is gradually paying off as a few African countries have not only managed to build a solid foundation for a healthier economy, but have actually started to actualize it.

Some of Africa’s stellar regions have shown the blueprint to what can become the globe’s most prosperous continent. They have proved that against the odds, Africa can become a utopia, rife with economic opportunities and security.

Some African countries can even boast of a better quality of life than some of the world’s most prominent nations, with massive room for improvement.

Africa is currently the fastest growing economy in the world, coupled with the world’s most youthful population, and the world’s most technologically receptive population.

With these elements in play, massive waves of development on the continent is imminent, and in due time many African nations will be able to boast of having some of the world’s highest quality of life index.

With a bright future to steer towards, some African countries are already leading the way. Below is a list of African countries that have the best quality of life index currently.

The list is based on a research report from the US News and World Report, and was determined by measuring access to food, housing, quality education, health care and employment. Other factors taken into consideration include job security, political stability, individual freedom and environmental quality.

According to the report, the Quality of Life sub ranking is based on an equally weighted average of scores from nine country attributes that relate to quality of life in a country, including affordability, a good job market, economic stability, family friendly, income equality, politically stability, safety, well-developed public educational system and well-developed public health system.