ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

African Airlines defy odds with 34.7% surge, yet global share remains modest

Victor Oluwole
Best Airlines in Africa 2019 (Aviators Africa)
Best Airlines in Africa 2019 (Aviators Africa)
  • African airlines are displaying remarkable resilience, achieving a 34.7% surge in passenger traffic over the past year.
  • However, their global passenger market share remains modest at 2.1%.
  • Challenges in the supply chain, including aircraft delivery delays and spare part shortages, hinder airlines from fully capitalising on the rising demand.

In a striking display of resilience, Africa's aviation sector has defied expectations by achieving a 34.7% surge in passenger traffic over the past year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in 2023

The parrot strikes again on 'BBNaija All Stars'

The parrot strikes again on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ghana’s trade with the US hits a record high $1.8 billion trade surplus

Ghana’s trade with the US hits a record high $1.8 billion trade surplus

While the world panics, Tanzania seemingly has little to no reason for economic concerns

While the world panics, Tanzania seemingly has little to no reason for economic concerns

Kenya's export revenues to the US dip to a 20-year low amidst shilling depreciation

Kenya's export revenues to the US dip to a 20-year low amidst shilling depreciation

$747 Million debt looms large over Tanzania's oil marketing industry

$747 Million debt looms large over Tanzania's oil marketing industry

I used to sell akara with my mum, hoping big men would give me money - Don Jazzy

I used to sell akara with my mum, hoping big men would give me money - Don Jazzy

Nigeria's judiciary loses 2 big wigs to death

Nigeria's judiciary loses 2 big wigs to death

The 5 happiest cities in Africa in 2023

The 5 happiest cities in Africa in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel price in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in 2023

Top 5 happiest cities in Africa

The 5 happiest cities in Africa in 2023

Dar es Salaam

While the world panics, Tanzania seemingly has little to no reason for economic concerns

Kenyan shilling notes

Kenyan shilling suffers one of its steepest declines in history