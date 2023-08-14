African Airlines defy odds with 34.7% surge, yet global share remains modest

- African airlines are displaying remarkable resilience, achieving a 34.7% surge in passenger traffic over the past year.
- However, their global passenger market share remains modest at 2.1%.
- Challenges in the supply chain, including aircraft delivery delays and spare part shortages, hinder airlines from fully capitalising on the rising demand.
In a striking display of resilience, Africa's aviation sector has defied expectations by achieving a 34.7% surge in passenger traffic over the past year.