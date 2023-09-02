ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

A report shows that Nigerians are the second-largest tech migrants in Canada

Chinedu Okafor
A report shows that Nigerians are the second-largest tech migrants in Canada
A report shows that Nigerians are the second-largest tech migrants in Canada
  • Nigeria ranks as the second-largest contributor of IT talent to Canada, according to research by TECNA and CTN. 
  • Canada experiences a significant influx of IT professionals from countries like Brazil, India, and Nigeria, with over 32,000 workers arriving between April 2022 and March 2023. 
  • Canada's welcoming immigration policies and the growth of remote work contribute to the country's appeal as a tech talent destination, with rural areas also seeing notable IT workforce expansion.

Nigeria is the second-largest source of IT talent experts traveling to Canada, according to research from The Technology Councils of North America (TECNA) and Canada's IT Network (CTN).

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to a report seen in Nairametrics, Canada continues to experience a large net inflow of IT talent, particularly from Brazil, India, and Nigeria. This has led to a boom in the sector. The amount of workers the IT sector drew to Canada between April 2022 and March 2023 reflects this.

More than 32,000 people from the worldwide IT sector traveled to Canada in search of employment, according to the study. Increased investments by American tech companies in Canada are another factor.

According to this analysis, Canada has been successful in luring a sizable influx of IT professionals, in large part because of its laws that encourage immigration and affordable labor.

ADVERTISEMENT

TECNA and CTN note that the rise in remote work, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, has caused tech talents to commonly choose non-traditional tech hubs as a way to better understand the effects of globalization on the migration of tech professionals in North America. The epidemic is partly to blame for this change.

Due to closeness and appealing wage differential, investments in this industry have somewhat grown. A startling 400,000 software engineers worked in Canada in 2022, and the country's IT sector expanded outside of its big cities.

The employment of IT professionals increased at a remarkable yearly growth rate of 16.3% in smaller jurisdictions like Saskatchewan Newfoundland and Labrador. It's interesting to note that over the past year, the IT workforce in even smaller, rural Canadian areas like Windsor, Ontario, has increased significantly by 28%.

This tendency fits well with the overall movement away from urban areas and into rural areas in North America.

The most in-demand technical talents in Canada include Customer Experience, Microsoft Azure, Analytical talents, Amazon Web Services, React.js, Jira, Data Science, GitHub, Customer Satisfaction, and Customer Relationship Management, according to a joint research by TECNA and CTN.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alex hits Ike during Thursday pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Alex hits Ike during Thursday pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

10 countries with the largest military aircraft fleets in Africa

10 countries with the largest military aircraft fleets in Africa

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo announces split from wife after 16 years

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo announces split from wife after 16 years

Top 10 African countries with the lowest GDP per capita

Top 10 African countries with the lowest GDP per capita

Doyin gives her two cents on Cee-C, Mercy and Venita on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin gives her two cents on Cee-C, Mercy and Venita on 'BBNaija All Stars'

10 countries with the largest military aircraft fleets in the world

10 countries with the largest military aircraft fleets in the world

Ilebaye is playing mind games on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Whitemoney

Ilebaye is playing mind games on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Whitemoney

Cee-C and Alex's 5-year beef is finally over on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C and Alex's 5-year beef is finally over on 'BBNaija All Stars'

10 African countries that consume the most alcohol

10 African countries that consume the most alcohol

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An aerial shot of the Nairobi Expressway in Kenya [Photo: Antony Trivet]

A US-based tech firm is expanding its operations into Africa using Kenya as a gateway

Top 10 African countries with the highest GDP per capita

Top 10 African countries with the highest GDP per capita

Paul Biya, président le mieux payé d'Afrique

7 of Africa’s oldest presidents in 2023

Nigerian women have the highest beauty standards across Africa, according to survey

Nigerian women have the highest beauty standards across Africa, according to survey