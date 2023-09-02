A report shows that Nigerians are the second-largest tech migrants in Canada

According to a report seen in Nairametrics, Canada continues to experience a large net inflow of IT talent, particularly from Brazil, India, and Nigeria. This has led to a boom in the sector. The amount of workers the IT sector drew to Canada between April 2022 and March 2023 reflects this.

More than 32,000 people from the worldwide IT sector traveled to Canada in search of employment, according to the study. Increased investments by American tech companies in Canada are another factor.

According to this analysis, Canada has been successful in luring a sizable influx of IT professionals, in large part because of its laws that encourage immigration and affordable labor.

ADVERTISEMENT

TECNA and CTN note that the rise in remote work, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, has caused tech talents to commonly choose non-traditional tech hubs as a way to better understand the effects of globalization on the migration of tech professionals in North America. The epidemic is partly to blame for this change.

Due to closeness and appealing wage differential, investments in this industry have somewhat grown. A startling 400,000 software engineers worked in Canada in 2022, and the country's IT sector expanded outside of its big cities.

The employment of IT professionals increased at a remarkable yearly growth rate of 16.3% in smaller jurisdictions like Saskatchewan Newfoundland and Labrador. It's interesting to note that over the past year, the IT workforce in even smaller, rural Canadian areas like Windsor, Ontario, has increased significantly by 28%.

This tendency fits well with the overall movement away from urban areas and into rural areas in North America.