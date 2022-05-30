RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

6 biggest eCommerce sites in Africa based on monthly visits

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
6 biggest eCommerce sites in Africa based on monthly visits (Image Source: SaM Solutions)
6 biggest eCommerce sites in Africa based on monthly visits (Image Source: SaM Solutions)
  • Business Insider Africa presents Africa's 6 biggest eCommerce platforms.
  • The list is based on monthly site visits, as compiled by Statista.
  • eCommerce in Sub-Saharan Africa is experiencing immense growth, especially in countries like Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya.

According to AppsFlyer, eCommerce in Sub-Saharan Africa witnessed immense growth in 2021. There was a 55% increase in online retail spends, even as the volume of downloads and installation of eCommerce apps on Android and iOS also grew, standing at 55% and 32%, respectively.

Recommended articles

READ: Is this Nigerian billionaire planning to acquire Jumia? Here's what we know...

These are some very positive indicators for Africa's rather nascent eCommerce ecosystem. Also fascinating is the fact that the growth trajectory is expected to continue, due to the following factors, as highlighted by Statista:

  • Africa's tech-savvy young population
  • Africa's rapidly growing internet penetration and
  • The availability of widespread digital payment startups that are enabling eCommerce on the continent.

READ: One of Nigeria's biggest and oldest construction companies is diversifying into cashew processing; here's how that is going

It is not very surprisingly that majority of the leading eCommerce companies in Africa are located in some of the continent's biggest economies. During a recent interview, Appsflyer's Regional VP for Europe, Middle East and Africa said:

"Basically, we have seen the growth come in from three main countries in Africa. We've seen South Africa growing really nice, Nigeria and Kenya. These three countries are leading the way."

READ: 8 proven ways Africans can earn money from eCommerce

Here are the top 5 biggest eCommerce in Africa according to Statista

Let us now focus on the six biggest eCommerce companies in Africa. Again, we should reiterate that the main yardstick that was used for selecting the top eCommerce platforms is their monthly website traffic; as tracked by Statista. The report is dated 2021.

  1. Jumia: Headquartered in Nigeria, Jumia's average monthly website traffic is 32 million.
  2. Takealot: Headquartered in South Africa, Takealot's average monthly website traffic is 10 million.
  3. SOUQ: This Amazon subsidiary is headquartered in the UAE from where it serves some parts of the Middle East and North Africa. It records an average monthly pageview of 10 million.
  4. Konga: Headquartered in Nigeria. Konga's average monthly site views is 3 million.
  5. bidorbuy: Headquartered in South Africa, bidorbuy's average monthly pageview is 1.5 million.
  6. Kilimall: Based in Kenya, Kilimall's average monthly site visits is 500, 000.
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Benzema’s goal against Liverpool was ACTUALLY offside

Why Benzema’s goal against Liverpool was ACTUALLY offside

10 African countries with the largest foreign exchange reserves

10 African countries with the largest foreign exchange reserves

Here are the top 10 best African countries to invest in this year

Here are the top 10 best African countries to invest in this year

Heartbreak for Nigerian girls as Maduka Okoye's girlfriend shows up

Heartbreak for Nigerian girls as Maduka Okoye's girlfriend shows up

Wike yet to congratulate Atiku despite pledging to support PDP Primaries winner

Wike yet to congratulate Atiku despite pledging to support PDP Primaries winner

The top 5 highest paid African leaders

The top 5 highest paid African leaders

5 worst UEFA Champions League finals in history

5 worst UEFA Champions League finals in history

5 worst performers for Liverpool in defeat to Real Madrid

5 worst performers for Liverpool in defeat to Real Madrid

Here are the 5 worst cities to live in Africa, according to Economist Intelligence Unit report

Here are the 5 worst cities to live in Africa, according to Economist Intelligence Unit report

Trending

Here are the 5 worst cities to live in Africa, according to Economist Intelligence Unit report

20. Lagos, Nigeria — Africa's largest city, Lagos has huge gulfs between its rich and poor, with many Nigerians wealthy from the oil industry living right next to those stricken by poverty.

10 African countries with the largest foreign exchange reserves

10 African countries with the largest foreign exchange reserves

Here are the top 10 best African countries to invest in this year

Here are the top 10 best African countries to invest in 2021

Why is the dollar shortage crisis in Africa getting worse by the day?

Why is the dollar shortage crisis in Africa getting worse by the day?