5 interesting facts about the Eid-el-Maulud celebration

Chinedu Okafor
Eid-el-Maulud
Eid-el-Maulud
  Business Insider presents 5 interesting facts about Eid-el-Maulud.
  Many countries have declared the day a public holiday.
  Virtues like patience, charity, and tolerance are encouraged on this day.

The 10th of October marks the Eid-El Maulud celebration for 2022, and many Muslims across the world are commemorating the day.

Many governments also declared today a national holiday. Countries with high Muslim populations primarily observe this day, countries such as Ethiopia, the UK, Russia, Iran, Turkey Morocco, France, Italy, Germany, Libya, Maldives, Jordan, Canada, Nigeria, and more.

With that, the question is, what significance does this day hold for Muslims?

The Eid-El Maulud is a day set aside to honor the birth of the holy prophet of Islam, Muhammed.

While many across Africa celebrate this colorful holiday, here are five interesting facts about the holiday.

Different dates: The Eid-el-Maulud celebration holds on a different date for Shia and Sunni Muslims. The celebration typically holds on the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi'al-awwal for the Sunni Muslims, while the Shia Muslims celebrate on the 17th day of the month.

Not all Muslims: Not all Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Maulud. While some honor the Holy Prophet by commemorating his birthday, some Muslims are opposed to the idea because they believe that such a lavish celebration stands against what the prophet stood for. They also believe that the prophet did not celebrate his birthday, so his followers should not. Qatar and Saudi Arabia do not observe this day.

Colorful and charitable celebration: Like other Muslim celebrations, the virtues of the Holy Prophet Muhammed are encouraged. The day is used to spread love, patience, tolerance, and perseverance. Some use this day to give to the less privileged, while in some cities, there are street parades, houses, and mosques decorated and in some cases, candies and sweets are shared in the whole city.

Origins: It is widely believed that the first Eid-el-Maulud celebration was held in 1207. The actual date was preceded by a month-long celebration. Musicians, jugglers, and assorted entertainers attracted people from all over.

Fixed date: The Eid-el-Maulud is celebrated on a different date each year, sometimes even an entirely different month. This is the third time in a row the celebration has fallen in October. Before that, the celebration fell twice in November 2019 and 2018, and in 2017, it fell in December.

