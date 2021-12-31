How to write captivating Seo-friendly blog posts for your audience

Writing a blog post is both a creative and a challenging undertaking. It necessitates specialized knowledge, an imaginative attitude, and a desire to create something fantastic for the readers. Consider the structure of your content and keep it enjoyable to keep the readers intrigued. People who enjoy and understand an article are far more likely to share it with others, which will boost your rankings.

If you've been seeking an excellent way to write a blog, you might just be at the right place! Keep reading to understand what you need to know about writing an SEO-friendly blog post.

Define your ideal audience and research them

Before you begin, consider what your post’s message will be. Don't address a crowd. Instead, write for your ideal reader; learn everything you can. What critical question do you want to address? What exactly is the purpose of your article? What call-to-action do you want at the end of the page?

Before you start writing, jot the answers to these questions. Also, it’s insightful to check the search results for the keyword you want to use for ranking.

Finally, each post comment is an opportunity to learn more. And each email you receive can be the start of a conversation.

2.Have a structured post

A clear framework is required to develop readable and SEO-friendly blog content. This implies that each post should include an introduction, a body, and a conclusion.

In a few sentences, write out what you want to say in each of the three areas. This will aid you in writing well-structured and understandable blog content.

3.Use paragraphs

Everyone uses paragraphs, but the majority use them ineffectively. Try not to make each paragraph too long as they should focus on a different theme or topic. You should be able to summarize the primary point of each paragraph in one sentence.

4.Use subheadings

Appropriate subheadings assist your readers in comprehending the subject of a specific section of your writing. They also help your readers find their way through your posts by assisting them in scanning your page and clarifying the structure of your content. They're vital not only for readability but also for SEO.

Also, use keywords in subheadings, but not all of them. This helps maintain a smooth workflow.

5.Use transition words

If you use transition words, people can scan your writing and comprehend the relationship between sentences and paragraphs. Transition words help demonstrate contrast or continuity. Using them sends a clear message to your readers, letting them anticipate what's coming next.

Examples of transition words include furthermore, although, afterward, also, etc.

6.Use synonyms and related key phrases

Stuffing your content with your keyword not only makes it less appealing to read but may also harm your rankings. Google is getting more intelligent, and it wants you to create content that others will enjoy and not stuff keywords into every phrase.

Google recognizes synonyms and other keywords linked to your primary key phrase as one of the ways it understands the topic of your content. As a result, throughout your post, you should include synonyms and related keywords.

7.Optimize your posts length

Ensure that your blog posts are at least 300 words long while keeping the length of your posts balanced in general. Google prefers long articles, but readers may be turned off if yours is too long.

If you know you're a fantastic writer, you may create lengthy articles. However, please be aware that it will be a little demanding for your readers.

8.Use backlinks

If you've previously written information on the same subject as your current post, remember to add a link(s) to and from it. This will strengthen your new blog post and the existing ones because you're demonstrating authority on the issue. In addition, the structure of your links has an impact on your Google ranking and serves as additional reading for those interested in the subject matter.

9.Run your post through someone before publishing

Make sure to have someone else read your post before you publish it. Ask for the person's understanding of the primary point of your post. You can also ask them to correct any noticed grammatical flaw (or you can use a tool like Grammarly for that).