How I founded "Naijatraffic" one of the biggest streaming platforms in West Africa - Iking Ferry

But for Iking Ferry, an Ebonyi state born Nigerian Entrepreneur, it's a different ball game.

“The name "Naijatraffic" was derived in 2018 on my way home from school, when I was doing my National Diploma at Yaba College of Technology, on the very day i face a hectic Lagos traffic that lasted for more than 18 hours for an hour journey, The Name "Naija" means Nigeria while the "Traffic" Stand for Overcrowded Visitors, all Together "Naijatraffic, That means a platform with a Huge Number of Daily Visitors” he says.

Iking Ferry sits atop a multi-billion naira company known as Naijatraffic, registered with Corporate Affairs Commission (C.A.C) as Naijatraffic Entertainment & Media, a Digital and Technology Company. It is one of the most popular media companies valued by many people around the world for its incredible music streaming services, Web publishing and digital marketing campaigns. This is just after two years of starting this company. As a result, Ferry has helped many artists from different parts of the world by promoting their songs. This has made him win many awards both locally and internationally.

Iking Ferry describes himself as an Entrepreneur, Technologists and Philanthropist, a big dreamer and a hard- worker who wouldn't allow any opportunity pass by.

“I have been an Entrepreneur since I was 7 years Old, it came naturally to me. I am probably one of the most optimistic people you'll ever meet”. Continuing, he added “I have started a lot of other business before Naijatraffic. I once had a mimi shop when I was in the village, where I charge and Repair phone's, sell mobile phone accessories, fuel and Black market kerosene. After my secondary education in 2015, I moved to Lagos and became a full time telecom engineer I have done a lot of things to be honest.

"Coming back to Naijatraffic, I started it sometime in 2018, as a music blog, it actually was supposed to be a side hustle, to earn little from digital marketing, and promotion but as fate would have it, it blew up after working with few artists.

"I think all my failures and trials have been preparing me for this.”

According to him, Naijatraffic started as a side hustle that became a reality far bigger than the dream. But the idea really wasn’t of his making, like he said, he’s an opportunist who saw a need and tried to fulfill it. He was actually a victim of a circumstance. Many would have nursed their wounds and walked on but Iking Ferry is made of differently mettle entirely – became a victor from being a victim.

"I developed passion for music In 2016 and became a songwriter, which i was Scammed by different music Promoters and Video Directors, after Spending all my savings for a music video shoot i ended up being bamboozled. At that point, I realized I had stumbled on something.

I figured if I had this problem, a fleet of other persons would most likely have the same problem and that was the birthplace for Naijatraffic,” he said.

After been scam by lots of music marketers, Iking Ferry took the risk and enrolled at the Los Angeles College of Music in California, where he studied music business and digital marketing online at the Los Angeles College of Music. He did a lot of research about music business and had the opportunity to learn all about programming and web development.

The good thing about Iking Ferry is that he is not only a music promoter, but he is also a very good businessman. Ferry has numerous companies in charge of promoting and transmitting music. The multi-billion naira company known as Naijatraffic having various subsidiaries such as Naijatraffic Digital responsible for its digital distribution, web publishing, Brand Profiling, Digital streaming marketing campaign, Music Publishing and Licensing. And young Boss Empire , which is also one of the Naijatraffic subsidiaries responsible for Brand management , A&R and PR Services.

Naijatraffic is a great innovative platform founded by Iking Ferry for aspiring musicians to showcase themselves and their music to the world. It allows users from all over the world to upload their music and to get more exposure as musicians. Everyone appreciates a good song and music artists are encouraged to make new inspiring and contemporary music, with that feel good vibe, which is synonymous with all the great tracks over the generations. This platform allows a group of dedicated people and fans to easily access artists 'songs and download artists' music. This also means a lot of plays and music promoted in no time.

Musicians can easily spread their music in the industry to a wide range of audience around the world, as well as get great ideas and music tips for young musicians to construct great tracks.

The importance of Young Boss Empire has made it imperative that any upcoming artist upload their music on this platform and get a multitude of followers by promoting their music. This platform is an international community and people from around the world come to the platform to listen to music or the latest tracks by new artists.