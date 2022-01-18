For many years, people relied on traditional marketing methods to get their message out and grow their customer base. Today, blogging is a vital part of any successful business's strategy. This post will discuss how blogs can positively impact your business in three key areas: brand awareness, lead generation, and conversion rates.
How blogging can benefit your business: Positive impact strategies
The internet has changed the world of business forever.
Brand-awareness
Blogging provides a way to expose more people to your brand. Businesses that rely on word-of-mouth marketing discover that blogs can help them expand their reach. People who have known nothing of your business will learn about it through the blog you write, or they may stumble upon a post while doing an internet search for related topics and products.
Brand awareness is vital if you are blogging to gain new customers.
If you are blogging to increase your conversion rates, brand-awareness can help with that too from the outset because: a) people will be more likely to visit your website if they have heard of it and b) blog posts about products or services relevant for a customer's needs will influence their decision making.
Lead generation
Blogs often generate high-quality website traffic, but not all of the visitors who come to your site will buy something right then or there on their first visit. However, blogging gives you a chance to capture their contact information so you can follow up with them in the future.
If blogging to increase your lead generation, make sure that every post includes a CTA (call-to-action). A CTA could be as straightforward as "click here to learn more" or "subscribe to our mailing list for updates."
Conversion rates
Some businesses are hesitant to start blogging because they're afraid it won't result in any sales. However, if you use your blog strategically, you can see a boost in your conversion rates.
When an individual reads a post on your blog and decides to take action (e.g., sign up for a service, get a product, download a white paper), that's considered a conversion. So by tracking your conversions and measuring how well your blog is performing, you can determine whether or not blogging is helping you meet your business goals.
In conclusion, blogging businesses see positive results in brand awareness, lead generation, and conversion rates. If you're ready to start blogging, make sure that you have a plan in place. Decide what your goals are and how you will measure results. Then create an effective strategy for achieving those goals.
