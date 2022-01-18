How blogging can benefit your business: Positive impact strategies

Brand-awareness

Blogging provides a way to expose more people to your brand. Businesses that rely on word-of-mouth marketing discover that blogs can help them expand their reach. People who have known nothing of your business will learn about it through the blog you write, or they may stumble upon a post while doing an internet search for related topics and products.

Brand awareness is vital if you are blogging to gain new customers.

If you are blogging to increase your conversion rates, brand-awareness can help with that too from the outset because: a) people will be more likely to visit your website if they have heard of it and b) blog posts about products or services relevant for a customer's needs will influence their decision making.

Lead generation

Blogs often generate high-quality website traffic, but not all of the visitors who come to your site will buy something right then or there on their first visit. However, blogging gives you a chance to capture their contact information so you can follow up with them in the future.

If blogging to increase your lead generation, make sure that every post includes a CTA (call-to-action). A CTA could be as straightforward as "click here to learn more" or "subscribe to our mailing list for updates."

Conversion rates

Some businesses are hesitant to start blogging because they're afraid it won't result in any sales. However, if you use your blog strategically, you can see a boost in your conversion rates.

When an individual reads a post on your blog and decides to take action (e.g., sign up for a service, get a product, download a white paper), that's considered a conversion. So by tracking your conversions and measuring how well your blog is performing, you can determine whether or not blogging is helping you meet your business goals.