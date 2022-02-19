RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Government of Canada partners Canadian Imperial Advantage to advance Black businesses in Alberta

Authors:

Pulse Mix

A Business support organisation in Alberta, Canadian Imperial Advantage (CIA) has recently been announced to receive $2.8 million in federal funding through the Black Entrepreneurship Program's National Ecosystem Fund supporting up to 300 businesses and providing training for 100 Black entrepreneurs.

The Canadian Imperial Advantage team at the virtual announcement of Government of Canada’s $2.8 million federal funding for the Black Entrepreneurship Program’s National Ecosystem Fund recently
The Canadian Imperial Advantage team at the virtual announcement of Government of Canada’s $2.8 million federal funding for the Black Entrepreneurship Program’s National Ecosystem Fund recently

This week, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, met with two Black-led organizations to hear from them about their vision to support entrepreneurship and meet the needs of Black business owners across Western Canada and announced a federal investment of $5.4 million to help them turn that vision into a reality.

Recommended articles

Canadian Imperial Advantage is an organisation led by Nigerian-born executives with a strong focus on promoting entrepreneurship and business growth in Canada. CIA, as they are fondly called is receiving $2.8 million to establish and deliver the Black Business Advancement Program.

This program will support entrepreneurship and meet the needs of Black entrepreneurs and business owners in central and northern Alberta. The Black Business Advancement Project will also provide expertise and knowledge to Black business owners including Newcomers, to help them find and create business opportunities, access financing, and strengthen their businesses.

Selena McConnell - Executive Director, CIA; Bola Badmus - Project Director, CIA; Jennifer Coker - Admin Manager; Dr Victor Oluwi - Director of Educational Research, Training & Capacity Development; Popoola Akande - President, CIA; Omogbai Ahonsi - Operations Manager, CIA, all members of the management team at CIA.
Selena McConnell - Executive Director, CIA; Bola Badmus - Project Director, CIA; Jennifer Coker - Admin Manager; Dr Victor Oluwi - Director of Educational Research, Training & Capacity Development; Popoola Akande - President, CIA; Omogbai Ahonsi - Operations Manager, CIA, all members of the management team at CIA. Pulse Nigeria

The Project Director, Bola Badmus told the Minister at the announcement that “Through the National Ecosystem Fund, Canadian Imperial Advantage will build a truly-supportive business ecosystem that helps black businesses transition smoothly from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and incubate new businesses through the value chain, from ideation to inclined profitability”.

A healthy economy is one where everyone has equal opportunity to participate and thrive, and where no one is left behind. The Government of Canada is continuing to strengthen the National entrepreneurship ecosystem for Canada's Black entrepreneurs and business owners.

Popoola Akande, the President, Canadian Imperial Advantage gave in his remarks “access to capital is a key factor for most businesses especially SMEs, so we have made it our core-offering to support the business network with credit advisory services. There are opportunities out there, change the way you think about business, think big and let’s do it”!

Popoola further said “We thank the Government of Canada and the Honorable Minister Daniel Vandal, for giving us the opportunity to help more Black business owners”.

Over the years, CIA thrives on strategic partnerships and collaborations to develop an inclusive business advancement framework that helps Black entrepreneurs gain access to capital as well as increase

productivity and/or efficiency through professional training, high-impact mentoring, capacity building and socio-economic empowerment.

Ayo Oladimeji, an Executive Director of the Canadian Imperial Advantage spoke to our team at the project launch “the BBAP project will increase the visibility, participation, and contribution of black entrepreneurs and business owners in the wider economic opportunities, which aligns with CIA’s plan to be the most progressive resource hub for black entrepreneurs and newcomers in Alberta and Western Canada”.

_----_

#FeaturedPost

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

8 weird reasons why women moan and make sounds during s*x

8 weird reasons why women moan and make sounds during s*x

'I use the ladies washroom' - Ghanaian transgender Ohemartin reveals (VIDEO)

'I use the ladies washroom' - Ghanaian transgender Ohemartin reveals (VIDEO)

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Offset pampers Cardi B with $375K watch and 6 expensive bags as Vals Day gift (VIDEO)

Offset pampers Cardi B with $375K watch and 6 expensive bags as Vals Day gift (VIDEO)

Ghana cedi ranked 2nd worst among 15 top-performing currencies in Africa

Ghana cedi ranked 2nd worst among 15 top-performing currencies in Africa

'Na man you be, Greatest of all time!': Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa's ₦2 Million donation to ex-Nigeria international Kingsley Obiekwu

'Na man you be, Greatest of all time!': Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa's ₦2 Million donation to ex-Nigeria international Kingsley Obiekwu

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

G-strings: Here are 3 surprising risks of wearing them regularly

G-strings: Here are 3 surprising risks of wearing them regularly

Trending

Ghana cedi ranked 2nd worst among 15 top-performing currencies in Africa

Ghana cedi

One of Nigeria's biggest and oldest construction companies is diversifying into cashew processing; here's how that is going

Julius Berger has diversified into cashew processing

1 Big mistake to never make when using loan apps

1 big mistake to never make when using loan apps

Bolt increases ride prices for customers in Lagos

A Bolt driver (image used for illustration) [Bolt]