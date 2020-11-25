Rethinking the future and what we want is crucial to setting the pace for the next generation.

Leading the process is a non-for-profit organization, WISCAR (Women in Successful Careers through its virtual annual leadership conference slated for 28th of November 2020. Invited to drive the discourse around the theme ‘The Future We Want’ is Dr. Okonjo-Iweala as the keynote speaker.

Consistently poised to uplifting and empowering women, WISCAR a non-for-profit organization is focused on equipping and developing professional women in diverse professions and enterprise.

Get ready to be inspired at the WISCAR’s 2020 Virtual Leadership Conference

I bet you would not want to miss this edition, which is the foremost edition of the virtual conference and will have in attendance over 25 globally acclaimed speakers, policy makers, industry key players, and thought leaders.

Brimming with delight, Amina Oyagbola, the Founder of WISCAR, an experienced Corporate Director, Business Consultant and mentor expressed her hopes for the virtual conference.

For her, in line with this years’ theme, the conference will solidify our futuristic expectations as a nation and as groups, by engaging in strategic conversations on ‘The Future We Want’.

The desired outcome is to proffer practical solutions and thoughtful insights that would propel Nigeria and Africa to a desired place.

Taking the keynote speech is the Chairperson, ‘GAVI’ and the nominee of the World Trade Organisation Director-General, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Leading the panellist discussion are; Fred Swaniker – Founder African Leadership Academy, Monica Musonda – Founder/CEO JAVA Foods, Yewande Sadiku – CEO Nigerian Investment Promotion Council, and Shola Akinlade – Co-Founder Paystack. The virtual event will be compered by a renowned communications consultant and the CEO of Daria Media, Kadaria Ahmed.

Other speakers expected to give a stellar presentation during the event are; Zainab Ahmed – Hon. Minister Finance, Budget and planning, Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka – Executive Director, United Nations Women, Atedo Peterside CON – Founder and Chairman of ANAP Business Jets Limited, Aigboje Aig- Imoukhuede CON – Founder/Chairman Africa Initiative for Governance, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf – Founder Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Centre for Leadership, and Amina Oyagbola – versatile Corporate Executive, mentor and WISCAR Founder.

Against the backdrop of the global pandemic, participation in the conference will be virtual and free. This is the organization’s way of ameliorating the impact of the pandemic.

Registration for the 2020 virtual Leadership conference is free. Kindly visit www.wiscar.ng. See you there!

*This is a featured post.