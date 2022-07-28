Gamp wants to fix or replace your damaged device while you pay Zero Naira

Pulse Nigeria

Before Gamp:

1. Device protection products/ services were almost non-existent in Africa. In the US, Europe and South-East Asia, products/ services like Applecare+ and Samsung Care+ are widely available, leading to African customers sometimes do away with their devices or ship them abroad for support.

2. Consumers (businesses and individuals) have to visit local repair shops which are inconvenient and lack transparent, authentic, and time-bound service delivery.

3. Fixing or replacing broken devices is unnecessarily expensive and it’s such that Africans spend between 30-100% of the device value on it.

Gamp is an insurtech for devices. They provide Device Protection Plans and Repair Support for individuals and businesses for laptops, workstations, tablets and smartphones in Nigeria - Whatever brand, whether it's new, used or refurbished.

With Gamp, consumers and businesses can now easily access device protection plans at as low as N500 per month, online or through their Retail Partners and Agents.

Pulse Nigeria

The Device Protection Plan is an extended warranty product that allows Gamp to fix or replace the covered device while the customer pays Zero Naira. The Protection Plan covers broken screen, liquid spills, charging ports, the motherboard, charger, battery, broken device case etc.

You can also access Repair Support at your fingertips through the website. Repair options include pick-fix-return or walk-in options to their experience center with multiple payment options including Fix-Now-Pay-Later.

Gamp for Business is a one-stop subscription based platform to manage your business’ devices throughout their lifecycle. With this, businesses no longer have to worry about the cost of fixing their devices in the case of a damage or breakdown. It also comes with device maintenance servicing, device trade-in and tech support.

Businesses like Zilla, Carry1st among other startups and corporate entities have partnered with Gamp to help them save avoidable costs in fixing/ replacing their work device when it breaks or gets missing.

Pulse Nigeria

Gamp is unique and superior to traditional device insurance because, in addition to offering protection plans, they also handle the repairs in the event of damage or malfunction. The experts at Gamp are capable of handling broken screens, liquid spill clean-up, charging ports, speakers, batteries, motherboards, chargers, and other kinds of issues.

Devices are the single most valuable assets common to all individuals and businesses. Most of the technological advancements in Africa can be traced to the proliferation of smartphones. Gamp’s mission is to make it easy for Africans to easily maintain these devices throughout their lifecycle.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

You can get started with Gamp by visiting www.getgamp.com.

---