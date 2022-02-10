RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

ForexBrokers.com awards OctaFX with ‘Best in Class – Social Copy Trading 2022’

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The authoritative platform ForexBrokers.com has recently allotted global Forex broker OctaFX with its ‘Best in Class – Social Copy Trading 2022’ award. OctaFX managed the feat of being awarded this a second year in a row.

ForexBrokers.com awards OctaFX with ‘Best in Class – Social Copy Trading 2022’
ForexBrokers.com awards OctaFX with ‘Best in Class – Social Copy Trading 2022’

January was a strong month for international Forex broker OctaFX. The online platform ForexBrokers.com issued the accolade ‘Best in Class – Social Copy Trading 2022’ to the fintech company.

Recommended articles

Steven Hatzakis, the Global Director of Research at ForexBrokers.com, maintains that ‘with so much competition in the social copy trading market as forex brokers race to offer more and more trading tools, OctaFX has positioned itself as best in class for Social Copy Trading in 2022’.

Hatzakis continued by saying: ‘While a growing number of brokers offer social copy trading tools from third-party providers, OctaFX has launched its own proprietary social copy trading platform, helping to distinguish its offering in this category among other best in class finishers’.

Forexbrokers.com is a significant and influential voice in the Forex industry. Administering accurate and meticulous testing methodology that find their way into much-anticipated annual reviews, the platform delivered over 50,000 words of research.

Related to copy trading, OctaFX only recently introduced an upgrade to this particular service segment. Clients can now copy the experienced traders’ orders in equal, double, triple, or any other desired volume. The official announcement provides more information on this.

OctaFX is a global broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience and a top-notch service to over 7.5 million traders worldwide. In that sense, OctaFX has won more than 45 awards since its foundation, including the 2021 ‘Best Forex Broker Asia’ award and the 2020 ‘Most Transparent Broker’ award from Global Banking & Finance Review and Forex Awards, respectively.

---

#FeaturedPost

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians on Twitter find humour in Oxlade's leaked s*x tape

Nigerians on Twitter find humour in Oxlade's leaked s*x tape

'I'm nobody's ex' - Ooni of Ife's estranged wife, Naomi breaks silence

'I'm nobody's ex' - Ooni of Ife's estranged wife, Naomi breaks silence

FG identifies supplier of adulterated fuel, vows to take action

FG identifies supplier of adulterated fuel, vows to take action

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Third-place match Preview

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Third-place match Preview

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Teenagers criticise Zubby Michael’s flaunt of ‘extravagant’ N8m receipt for food

Teenagers criticise Zubby Michael’s flaunt of ‘extravagant’ N8m receipt for food

5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves you

5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves you

Burkina Faso vs Senegal: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Semifinal Preview

Burkina Faso vs Senegal: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Semifinal Preview

Sylvester Oromoni: First autopsy was carried out carelessly – pathologist

Sylvester Oromoni: First autopsy was carried out carelessly – pathologist

Trending

Globacom Limited, owned by Nigerian billionaire Mike Adenuga signs network extension deal with Ceragon Networks to launch 5G in Nigeria

Mike Adenuga

FG identifies supplier of adulterated fuel, vows to take action

Fuel-scarcity

A look at Floki Inu (Floki) before you invest

A look at Floki Inu (Floki) before you invest. [cointelegraph]

How rail transportation is boosting Nigeria’s economy – An analysis

How rail transportation is boosting Nigeria’s economy – An analysis. (TheNigerialawyer)