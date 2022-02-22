Folashade Balogun showcases AfroContinental Inspired Clothing as her brand House of Sota celebrates black history and lifestyle

The company was launched in 2016 with the aim to promote African clothing globally. The pieces are enticed by the richness in colour combined with texture of such artifacts in their raw form and adding a contemporary twist thereby making it fresh and modern for clients both home and abroad. Black History Month is an opportunity to understand Black histories, going beyond stories of racism and slavery to spotlight Black achievement. It is a month-long observance in the US and Canada is a chance to celebrate Black achievement and provide a fresh reminder to take stock of where systemic racism persists and give visibility to the people and organizations creating change. Operating out of Lagos and Florida, the brand caters to males and females across borders whose style is sensual, trendy, urban, stylish, versatile, and unafraid of clothing designed with a statement.

The new collections celebrate the uniqueness of the African culture hence the opulent burst of colours and prints to look out for. SOTA DIVERSE consists of MADIBA named after the great Nelson Mandela and IMANI meaning Faith or belief. Since 2016, the brand has focused on offering a full spectrum of design-led solutions that allows them to build strong, lasting relationships with customers. Mrs Balogun is quoted saying “SOTA DIVERSE is a spring/summer collection for 2022, here we are redefining who a Sota Woman, Man, Boy and Girl really is. For this collection, we are inspired by the beauty of our African culture, with keen detailing from our artifacts especially from the ancient Ekiti and Benin Kingdoms. House of Sota is located at 31c Mobolaji Bank Anthony way, Ikeja. It also has Brick & Mortar stores in Owerri & Port-Harcourt as well as visibility in other African countries via several retailers.