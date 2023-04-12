The sports category has moved to a new website.
FirstBank announces corporate name change of subsidiaries

News Agency Of Nigeria

The subsidiaries are now known and addressed as FirstBank UK, FirstBank Sierra Leone, FirstBank Gambia and FirstBank DRC.

Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank, said this in a statement in Lagos.

The statement said that the name change was implemented to align the subsidiaries with the parent brand and to enjoy the strong heritage and brand equity built by FirstBank Nigeria in its 129 years of banking leadership.

It named the first set of subsidiaries effecting the name alignment as, FBNBank UK, FBNBank Sierra Leone, FBNBank Gambia and FBNBank DRC.

According to the statement, the subsidiaries are now known and addressed as FirstBank UK, FirstBank Sierra Leone, FirstBank Gambia and FirstBank DRC.

It said that the Ghana, Senegal and Guinea subsidiaries would be next in the phased name change implementation.

The statement added that the name change would further enhance the quality-of-service delivery resulting in better brand clarity, uniformity and consistency across all the markets where the Bank operated.

The statement also quoted Dr Adesola Adeduntan, Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank Group, as saying, “the name change coincided with the bank’s 129th founding anniversary (March 31, 2023)”.

“It is indeed a milestone reflective of our resolve to continuously provide the gold standard of excellence and value as we put our customers First.

“The new identity of the subsidiaries contributes to an enhanced brand presence.

“It helps our customers and stakeholders better appreciate the value of the diversified products suites, competitive pricing and extensive business networks the FirstBank Group offers.

“These include our commitment to boosting cross-border businesses which involve trade and investment opportunities essential, to enhancing trade relations amongst countries, thereby strengthening the economies of host communities and reducing poverty,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

