First indigenous e-hailing company, Fast Ride commences operations

Fast Ride Limited developed its App with a customer-centric mindset, taking into account the numerous challenges expressed by other e-hailing users in the country.

The Fast Ride App wants to address these issues by putting customers (riders and drivers) at the center of its operations and providing them with the reliable and consistent services they need to have a safe and fulfilling experience.

The safety of our riders is at the center of what we do, according to Wale Yasere, founder and CEO of Fast Ride Limited, when asked how the company stands out from other e-hailing companies. We want our riders a to know that they can trust our app and our drivers because we are a customer-centric company dedicated to providing the greatest experience for our users.

Our objective is to transform the way that e-hailing is seen in Nigeria. Our clients (drivers and riders) receive a variety of advantages when they ride with Fast Ride, including but not limited to:

Life Insurance cover to the tune of N1.5million payable within 48-72 hours of a valid claim;

Permanent Disability Cover up to N1million;

HMO - comprehensive medical insurance cover for our drivers inclusive of their spouse and 4 children;

Medical fees coverage in the event of accidents while riding with Fast Ride; and

Opportunity to participate in the Company’s monthly Pension package – for drivers only; and

24/7 customer service (inclusive of office visitation within office hours).

The Fast Ride App was developed with user safety as a top priority while still being simple to use. A built-in facial recognition program ensures that the identities of the rider and the driver are verified before any ride as one of the app's security features.

To achieve its goal for the e-hailing business, Fast Ride has also worked with a number of pension and insurance firms, including Reliance HMO, Allianz Insurance Plc, Talisa Insurance Brokers, and Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, among others.

You can get started with the Fast Ride app by visiting the website www.fastride9ja.com and downloading on Apple and IOS devices.

